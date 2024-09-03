Tanzania vs Ethiopia Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th September 2024

Tanzania host Ethiopia at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday for their opening game of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The sides have been drawn alongside DR Congo and Guinea in Group H.

Ranked 113th in the world, Tanzania are aiming to make their fourth appearance at the championship and a second in a row. The Taifa Stars went out in the group stages of this year's showpiece after failing to win any of their fixtures in the first round.

However, their form has improved of late. Of the last five games, Tanzania have lost just once and won thrice, including a 1-0 win over Zambia in a FIFA World Cup qualifier back in June.

On the other hand, Ethiopia are looking to make a comeback into the AFCON finals after missing out on the Ivory Coast showpiece earlier this year. The Walia Ibex won just once in six qualifying matches to finish at the bottom of their group.

Their poor run of form has continued in 2024 too, winning just once in four official matches, a 2-1 victory over Lesotho in a friendly. Ethiopia's last two games were in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and they drew both, to Guinea-Bissau (0-0) and Djibouti (1-1).

Tanzania vs Ethiopia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 clashes between the sides in history, with Ethiopia winning 10 and Tanzania coming up trumps in six.

Tanzania are winless in their last three clashes against Ethiopia, beating them 2-1 in the 2006 CECAFA Cup.

Ethiopia are unbeaten in their last three official games, but have drawn twice during this run. Tanzania also have not lost any of their last three official games and have been defeated just once in their last five.

Tanzania are ranked 113th in the world, while Ethiopia are 30 places lower, according to the latest FIFA World Rankings.

Tanzania vs Ethiopia Prediction

Tanzania and Ethiopia have both posted improved results lately and wouldn't want to see their unbeaten run ended here. Since this is also the first clash of the qualifiers, the sides could be cagey in their approach, playing out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Tanzania 1-1 Ethiopia

Tanzania vs Ethiopia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

