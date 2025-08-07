Tanzania vs Madagascar Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th August 2025

Tanzania play Madagascar at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday at the 2024 African Nations Championship, looking to make it three wins from three. Co-hosts of the tournament, along with Uganda and Kenya, Tanzania have a 100% record in Group B thus far.

Ad

The Taifa Stars began their campaign with a 2-0 win over Burkina Faso, courtesy of goals from Abdul Sopu and Mohamed Zimbwe Jr.

On matchday two, Hemed Morocco's side needed an 89th-minute winner from Shomari Kapombe to beat Mauritania. Now with six points in the bag, Tanzania are currently leading their group and have emerged as favorites to progress into the knockout stages - something which can be sealed with a third consecutive victory this weekend.

Ad

Trending

Madagascar couldn't find a breakthrough in their clash with Mauritania earlier this week, as the sides played out a 0-0 draw. La Barea were reduced to 10 men as early as the 39th minute when Andriamirado Aro Hasina was shown a straight red, and it certainly upset their rhythm.

The island side finished with only 37% possession and just one shot on target from eight attempts, signaling a visibly poor performance on the day.

Ad

Tanzania vs Madagascar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 clashes between the sides in the past, with Tanzania winning thrice and losing to Madagascar on five occasions.

After seeing no draws in their first six encounters, the sides drew four times from their next six clashes.

Madagascar and Tanzania are meeting for the first time since November 2021.

The Barea are winless in their last five games in all competitions, while failing to score in their last two. Tanzania are on a five-game winning streak, keeping a clean sheet in three of them.

The Taifa Stars are ranked 103rd in the world, whereas Barea are in 115th position, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Ad

Tanzania vs Madagascar Prediction

The Taifa Stars have been on a roll lately, and with two wins from two so far, have emerged as one of the favorites for the Championship crown.

A beleaguered Madagascar side appear to be akin to a lamb at the slaughterhouse here, and could be headed for another loss.

Prediction: Tanzania 2-0 Madagascar

Tanzania vs Madagascar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tanzania to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sachin Bhat He's been a die-hard football fan for the past 12 years and found love in Real Madrid while Cristiano Ronaldo is his all-time favorite player. Won't shut about Real Madrid's three-peat in the Champions League. Know More