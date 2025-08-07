Tanzania vs Madagascar Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th August 2025

Tanzania play Madagascar at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday at the 2024 African Nations Championship, looking to make it three wins from three. Co-hosts of the tournament, along with Uganda and Kenya, Tanzania have a 100% record in Group B thus far.
The Taifa Stars began their campaign with a 2-0 win over Burkina Faso, courtesy of goals from Abdul Sopu and Mohamed Zimbwe Jr.
On matchday two, Hemed Morocco's side needed an 89th-minute winner from Shomari Kapombe to beat Mauritania. Now with six points in the bag, Tanzania are currently leading their group and have emerged as favorites to progress into the knockout stages - something which can be sealed with a third consecutive victory this weekend.
Madagascar couldn't find a breakthrough in their clash with Mauritania earlier this week, as the sides played out a 0-0 draw. La Barea were reduced to 10 men as early as the 39th minute when Andriamirado Aro Hasina was shown a straight red, and it certainly upset their rhythm.
The island side finished with only 37% possession and just one shot on target from eight attempts, signaling a visibly poor performance on the day.
Tanzania vs Madagascar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 12 clashes between the sides in the past, with Tanzania winning thrice and losing to Madagascar on five occasions.
- After seeing no draws in their first six encounters, the sides drew four times from their next six clashes.
- Madagascar and Tanzania are meeting for the first time since November 2021.
- The Barea are winless in their last five games in all competitions, while failing to score in their last two. Tanzania are on a five-game winning streak, keeping a clean sheet in three of them.
- The Taifa Stars are ranked 103rd in the world, whereas Barea are in 115th position, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.
Tanzania vs Madagascar Prediction
The Taifa Stars have been on a roll lately, and with two wins from two so far, have emerged as one of the favorites for the Championship crown.
A beleaguered Madagascar side appear to be akin to a lamb at the slaughterhouse here, and could be headed for another loss.
Prediction: Tanzania 2-0 Madagascar
Tanzania vs Madagascar Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Tanzania to win
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No