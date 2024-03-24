Tanzania vs Mongolia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2024 

Tanzania and Mongolia lock horns at the Dalga Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Monday (March 25) for a friendly, that's part of the inaugural 2024 FIFA Series.

Both sides have played once under this initiative and wrap up the international break with another friendly game.

Tanzania lost 1-0 to Bulgaria on Friday. Kiril Despodov scored the only goal of the game in the 52nd minute as the Taifa Stars failed to win for the seventh straight time.

Meanwhile, Mongolia lost 1-0 to Azerbaijan on the same day. Behlul Mustafazade scored the only goal of the game in stoppage time as the Blue Wolves lost their fourth straight game.

With the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers coming up in June, Mongolia will look to gird up their loins with a much-improved performance and pick up a win to boost their momentum.

Tanzania vs Mongolia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first meeting between the two teams.

Mongolia have lost their last four games without scoring.

Since a 2-0 win over Yemen in a Asian Cup qualifier in June 2022, Mongolia have gone the next seven games without victory, losing six.

Mongolia have gone an entire year without scoring. The last time they found the back of the net was against Georgia in March 2023 in a 6-1 loss.

Tanzania are winless in seven games, losing four.

Tanzania have not scored in six of their last seven games, netting only against Zambia at the 2023 AFCON.

Mongolia have lost their last four games 1-0: vs Vanuatu, Afghanistan (twice) and Azerbaijan.

Tanzania vs Mongolia Prediction

Tanzania and Mongolia have been on a low ebb lately, with both failing to win their last couple of games. Their attack has also desperately lacked any flair, indicating that this could be a drab affair. In fact, there may not be any goals whatsoever.

Prediction: Tanzania 0-0 Mongolia

Tanzania vs Mongolia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No