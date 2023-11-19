Tanzania vs Morocco Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st November 2023 

Tanzania host Morocco at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to build on their opening day win.

The Taifa Stars eked out a narrow 1-0 victory over Niger on Friday on matchday one of their qualifier campaign. Charles M'Mombwa scored the only goal of the game in the 56th minute to give the East African side all three points.

Tanzania are now unbeaten in four games across all competitions since a 1-0 loss to Uganda in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, back in March. Morocco, though, will be playing their first qualifier game here, as their match against Eritrea was canceled after the latter withdrew from the qualifiers entirely.

The Atlas Lions, who created history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by becoming the first African and Arab side to reach the semi-finals of the competition, are coming off the back of a strong finish in the AFCON qualifiers.

The North African side wrapped up their campaign with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Liberia in October, which was also their last piece of action.

Tanzania vs Morocco Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the fifth meeting between the sides in history

In the previous four clashes between Tanzania and Morocco, the latter won thrice and lost once

Tanzania and Morocco meet for the first time since June 2013, when the Atlas Lions beat the Taifa Stars 2-1 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier

In seven official games this year, Morocco have lost just once: a 2-1 defeat to South Africa in an AFCON qualifier

Morocco are unbeaten in their last three games

Tanzania are unbeaten in their last four games, winning and drawing twice each

Morocco's Ayoub El Kaabi is looking to score in his third consecutive game

Tanzania vs Morocco Prediction

Tanzania are unbeaten in their last few games and will enter the tie with confidence. Morocco are obviously favorites on paper, being packed to the rafters with quality options in all areas of the pitch. The Atlas Lions won't have it easy but should be able to prevail nonetheless.

Prediction: Tanzania 1-2 Morocco

Tanzania vs Morocco Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Morocco

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes