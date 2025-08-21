Tanzania vs Morocco Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd August 2025

Morocco continue their push for a third title in the African Nations Championship on Friday against Tanzania in the quarter-finals. With nine points from four games, the Atlas Lions finished in second position in Group A, just behind Kenya, following an emphatic victory in their last group fixture.
DR Congo and Morocco were both locked on six points each ahead of their showdown, with the winner guaranteed a spot in the next round, which made their clash all the more highly anticipated.
Morocco stole the lead as early as the eighth minute, but Congo equalized in the 58th minute. Mohamed Hrimat then restored the former's lead from the penalty spot 12 minutes later, before Oussama Lamlioui added a third and consolidated their grip on the game.
Champions in 2018 and 2022, the North African giants now face another tough contest in their bid for a third title, as they face Group B winners Tanzania.
The Taifa Stars won three games in a row to make their intent clear, beating Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Madagascar to all but seal their place in the next round. Central African Republic held them to a goalless stalemate in their last group fixture, but it seemed like Tanzania had taken their feet off the pedal a bit with one eye on the last eight.
Tanzania vs Morocco Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been seven clashes between the sides in history, with Morocco winning six times and losing to Tanzania just once.
- The Atlas Lions have won their last four encounters with the Taifa Stars.
- Tanzania have failed to score in their last three clashes with Morocco.
- Tanzania have kept a clean sheet in three of their four matches at the Championship.
- With eight goals scored, Morocco were the joint highest-scorers in the Championship along with Uganda.
Tanzania vs Morocco Prediction
This is a clash between an unstoppable force and an immovable object, as Morocco's fearsome vanguard comes up against Tanzania's stoic defense.
Given their experience, the Atlas Lions will have a narrow advantage here, although the Taifa Stars can drag them all the way.
Morocco should come up trumps by a small margin.
Prediction: Tanzania 1-2 Morocco
Tanzania vs Morocco Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Morocco to win
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes