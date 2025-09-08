Tanzania vs Niger Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025

Tanzania will entertain Niger at Amaan Stadium in a FIFA World Cup qualification match on Tuesday. We expect a fierce contest as both teams can still qualify.

Ad

Tanzania vs Niger Preview

Tanzania botched the opportunity to improve their status with three more points after sharing the spoils with already eliminated Congo 1-1. Both sides faced off against each other in Brazzaville in the previous matchday, in a clash largely within the reach of Tanzania. However, here comes another opportunity.

Taifa Stars are set to play against another eliminated team, Niger, whom Tanzania defeated 1-0 in the reverse fixture. A win would strengthen the hosts' current second-place position on 10 points, with Morocco holding an unassailable lead of 18 points atop Group E. Tanzania do not have any room to take chances.

Ad

Trending

Niger could still be rueing their 5-0 bashing at the hands of Morocco on matchday seven. It was the second-largest defeat in the group after a 6-0 loss by Congo against Morocco. Niger are still in contention, as they sit fourth, tied on six points with third-placed Zambia. A win would reduce the gap to second spot to one point.

Ménas dominated the news for days after defeating Ghana at home 2-1 in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last November. However, they were unable to replicate that feat subsequently and failed to qualify for the tournament slated for Morocco in December. Can Niger beat Tanzania at home this time?

Ad

Tanzania vs Niger Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tanzania have won twice and drawn once in their last three matches against Niger in all competitions.

Tanzania have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Tanzania have scored four goals and conceded three in their last five matches.

Niger have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.

Tanzania have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches, while Niger have drawn twice and lost three times. Form Guide: Tanzania – D-L-D-W-W, Niger – L-D-D-L-L.

Ad

Tanzania vs Niger Prediction

Tanzania will leave no stone unturned to rake in all three points in front of their home fans, who are expected to turn out in the thousands.

Niger could produce a challenging performance if they are still hopeful, but it appears that their chances of qualification are wearing thin.

Tanzania should win based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Tanzania 3-1 Niger

Tanzania vs Niger Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Tanzania to win

Ad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Tanzania to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Niger to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More