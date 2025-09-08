Tanzania vs Niger Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025

Tanzania will entertain Niger at Amaan Stadium in a FIFA World Cup qualification match on Tuesday. We expect a fierce contest as both teams can still qualify.
Tanzania vs Niger Preview
Tanzania botched the opportunity to improve their status with three more points after sharing the spoils with already eliminated Congo 1-1. Both sides faced off against each other in Brazzaville in the previous matchday, in a clash largely within the reach of Tanzania. However, here comes another opportunity.
Taifa Stars are set to play against another eliminated team, Niger, whom Tanzania defeated 1-0 in the reverse fixture. A win would strengthen the hosts' current second-place position on 10 points, with Morocco holding an unassailable lead of 18 points atop Group E. Tanzania do not have any room to take chances.
Niger could still be rueing their 5-0 bashing at the hands of Morocco on matchday seven. It was the second-largest defeat in the group after a 6-0 loss by Congo against Morocco. Niger are still in contention, as they sit fourth, tied on six points with third-placed Zambia. A win would reduce the gap to second spot to one point.
Ménas dominated the news for days after defeating Ghana at home 2-1 in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last November. However, they were unable to replicate that feat subsequently and failed to qualify for the tournament slated for Morocco in December. Can Niger beat Tanzania at home this time?
Tanzania vs Niger Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Tanzania have won twice and drawn once in their last three matches against Niger in all competitions.
- Tanzania have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home.
- Tanzania have scored four goals and conceded three in their last five matches.
- Niger have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches on the road.
- Tanzania have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches, while Niger have drawn twice and lost three times. Form Guide: Tanzania – D-L-D-W-W, Niger – L-D-D-L-L.
Tanzania vs Niger Prediction
Tanzania will leave no stone unturned to rake in all three points in front of their home fans, who are expected to turn out in the thousands.
Niger could produce a challenging performance if they are still hopeful, but it appears that their chances of qualification are wearing thin.
Tanzania should win based on form and home advantage.
Prediction: Tanzania 3-1 Niger
Tanzania vs Niger Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Tanzania to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Tanzania to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Niger to score - Yes