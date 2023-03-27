Tanzania vs Uganda Prediction and Betting Tips | March 28, 2023 

Tanzania host Uganda at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday (March 28) in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, looking to make it back-to-back wins over their northern neighbours.

The Taifa Stars beat the Cranes 1-0 on Friday (March 24), courtesy of a late goal from Saimon Msuva, as they moved into second place in Group F with four points in three games.

That was their first win of the qualifying campaign, and another one on Tuesday will seal their fate if third-placed Niger lose to leaders Algeria in the other game. It will mark Tanzania's third appearance in the AFCON finals, having previously qualified in 1980 and 2019.

Uganda, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the standings with just a point and are still winless in the qualifiers. They put up a good performance against Tanzania last week, keeping them at arm's length for over an hour despite having less possession than their opponents. Despite the loss, Cranes manager Milutin Sredojevic might stick with the same XI.

Tanzania vs Uganda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 60 clashes between the two sides, with Uganda leading 32-13,

Tanzania have won their last two clashes with Uganda, both 1-0. They had lost their previous three encounters with Uganda without scoring.

The hosts have won two of their last three games after failing to win their previous three. In both wins, the Taifa Stars have kept clean sheets.

The visitors are winless in nine games (excluding the African Nations Championship and Nowruz Cup).

Uganda have scored just once in the AFCON qualifiers (Milton Karisa vs Niger), the fewest after only Botswana (0)

Tanzania vs Uganda Prediction

Tanzania will be tempted by the prospect of sealing their qualification with a win and will go all out in pursuit of three points. They have also won their last two clashes with Uganda, so they have the psychological advantage too.

The Cranes, meanwhile, might look to sit deep and frustrate their neighbours once more. However, the Taifa Stars should find at least one goal, given the former's poor defence.

Prediction: Tanzania 1-0 Uganda

Tanzania vs Uganda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tanzania

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

