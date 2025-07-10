Tanzania Women vs South Africa Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 11th 2025

Tanzania Women and South Africa Women will square off in the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations on Friday (July 11th). The game will be played at Honneur Stadium.

Ad

Tanzania started off their tournament with a 1-0 defeat to Mali. They conceded in first-half injury time when Saratou Traore broke the deadlock.

South Africa, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 victory over Ghana. They went ahead through Linda Motihalo's 28th-minute penalty while Jermaine Seoposenwe doubled their lead six minutes later.

The victory took them to the summit of Group C on goal difference, level on points with Mali. Tanzania are third in the group on zero points.

Ad

Trending

Tanzania Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

South Africa have been victorious in all three head-to-head games against Tanzania.

Their most recent clash came in February 2024 when South Africa advanced with a 4-0 aggregate victory in the 2024 Olympic Games Qualifiers.

South Africa have won their last eight games on the bounce.

Tanzania's last six games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

South Africa have scored at least two goals in eight of their last nine games.

Tanzania are competing at the WAFCON for only the second time in their history and first time since 2010.

South Africa have advanced from the group stage in each of their last eight appearances at the WAFCON.

Ad

Tanzania Women vs South Africa Women Prediction

Tanzania's sole appearance at the WAFCON came 15 years ago when they got eliminated in the group stage, failing to win a game and claiming just one point. Twiga Stars are on course to match that feat this time around, but were unlucky not to have gotten something in their tournament opener. Oscar Mirambo will be hoping his side put up a similar performance here.

Ad

South Africa, for their part, are one of the ever-presents and most successful sides in WAFCON history. They are the defending champions and have made it out of the group stage on all but one occasion.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing Banyana Banyana to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Tanzania Women 0-2 South Africa Women

Tanzania Women vs South Africa Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - South Africa Women to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More