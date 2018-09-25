The team made up of players with most appearances in the FIFPro Word XI

The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show

The new FIFPro World XI was announced on the 24th of September, and includes the likes of David De Gea, Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard. Let's look at a team of players that have been in the FIFPro World XI the most since its introduction in 2005.

GK: Iker Casillas

The Spanish shot-stopper is one of the best goal-keepers ever to grace the football pitch and is a legend for both Spain and Real Madrid. He was selected for the FIFPro World XI a total of 5 times in his career.

RB: Dani Alves

The Brazilian right back has been ever present in the national team set-up and at the ripe-old age of 35 is still being recognized for his excellence on the pitch both defensively and offensively. He has been in the FIFPro World XI 8 times.

CB: Ramos

An influential leader for both Spain and Real Madrid, the defender is considered to be one of the best defenders ever, with a stubborn defensive mindset alongside an eye for goals. He has featured in the FIFPro World XI 9 times in his career.

CB: John Terry

Always a controversial personality, John Terry is one of the best defenders of the twenty-first century. The Englishman captained Chelsea to their first ever Champions League and has been selected 5 times in the FIFPro World XI.

LB: Marcelo

An industrious left back who thrives in attacking more than defending, Marcelo is a regular for club and country and is one of the most feared and skillful full backs ever. He has been inducted in the FIFPro World XI 5 times.

CM: Iniesta

The best passer of football of the modern era, Iniesta has won it all. The playmaker was instrumental in Spain winning two Euros and the World Cup and establishing sheer dominance with Barcelona. He has been featured 9 times in the FIFPro World XI.

CM: Xavi

One of the best midfielder in the history of the game, his knowledge and understanding of the game was second-to-none; he has won everything there is to win in football. He was inducted in the FIFPro World XI 6 times in his career.

CM: Modric

Now the holder of the FIFA The BEST award, Modric had the best season of his career with club and country, winning 3 Champions Leagues in a row and finishing runner up at the World Cup. This was his fourth time featuring in the FIFPro World XI.

RW: Lionel Messi

For many, Lionel Messi is the best player to have ever kicked a football and an icon of the game. An elusive international cup has always been a let-down for the Argentine but his goal scoring and playmaking skills are hardly matched by anyone. He has been inducted in the FIFPro World XI 12 times.

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo

There are no words to describe the sheer genius of Cristiano Ronaldo, and his constant determination to one up everyone is what makes him one of the best players in history of the game. The Portuguese, alongside Messi have been featured in the FIFPro World XI a record 12 times.

LW: Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho is the player that made people love football. His skills, his flair, his artistic style of play, and a humble nature made football more than just a game. He has been selected for the FIFPro World XI a total of 3 times.