"Tell me to my face" - Argentina captain Lionel Messi's former roommate furious that he hasn't been allowed to visit the team in Qatar 

Former Argentina striker and Lionel Messi's roommate at tournaments, Sergio Aguero, has taken shots at Argentine football officials for not allowing him to visit the team. He claims that the credentials were not issued to him by the AFA, and he is still not allowed to talk to his former teammates.

Aguero landed in Qatar earlier this week and wanted to visit the Argentina national side in their hotel. However, authorities stopped him as he did not have permission to enter, and the AFA refused to help.

Taking to Twitter following the incident, Aguero said:

"If they don't want me to go, tell me to my face. Always fully with Argentina and with this team that represents us all. We know that they will give everything for this shirt that we love so much. And as Leo [Lionel Messi] said, we will all be walking together."

Continuing his rant on Twitch, the former Manchester City and Barcelona forward was quoted by Clarin as saying:

"I couldn't see the team yet. But hey… Let's see. Everything is kind of weird. It's been about three or four days since I asked for the credential to have access to the concentration and they still haven't given it to me, when I see that another people get off the plane and they are given it right away."

He added:

"It is strange that they do not give you a quick credential. I have been in the National Team and they make a credential for you quickly. What do I know… the AFA . That makes me angry. I never did anyone wrong. I always I behaved well. Perhaps there are people who don't like that I say bad things to them . And if they don't want me to go to, there is no problem, but then say it to my face."

Lionel Messi and co looking to bounce back from defeat

Argentina suffered a shock defeat in their opening game of the FIFA World Cup at the hands of Saudi Arabia.

The COPA America winners took the lead via Lionel Messi in the first half, but the Asian side scored two quickfire goals at the start of the second half to seal a 2-1 win.

