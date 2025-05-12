"Tell him to stop talking nonsense!" - When Maradona shut down Cristiano Ronaldo for calling himself the best and named 3 better players

Argentine legend Diego Maradona once shut Cristiano Ronaldo up for calling himself the best player in history. The late Napoli and Barcelona maestro went on to name three players he considered better than the Portuguese icon.
It is nothing new to see Cristiano Ronaldo calling himself the greatest footballer ever - he's done that several times over the years. He did it again during an interview with El Chiringuito in February this year, declaring himself the "most complete player to have existed."
However, these claims do not sit well with everyone, and Diego Maradona is one of those who wouldn't let it slide. During an interview with Spanish outlet AS in December 2017, the Argentine snapped back at the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and named Alfredo Di Stefano, Johan Cruyff, and Lionel Messi as better players.
"Ronaldo said he is the best ever? Tell him to stop talking nonsense!" Maradona said (via GiveMeSport).
"The best? For me...From what little I saw of them, Alfredo Di Stéfano, [Johan] Cruyff…and Messi, but it can be Cristiano too," he added.
Cristiano Ronaldo is indeed one of the greatest footballers the world has witnessed, thanks to his incredible statistics and achievements over the years. The Portuguese icon has a staggering record of 934 goals and 257 assists to his name in 1277 games.
He's won a total of 34 trophies, which include five Champions League crowns, seven domestic league titles, and the Euros, to mention just a few. He's also claimed multiple individual honors, including five Ballon d'Or awards, four European Golden Shoes, among others.
However, regardless of these achievements, the Portuguese will most likely always fall short in the GOAT debate due to his failure to prove himself on the biggest stage of all by guiding his country to World Cup glory. This is where players like Pele, Lionel Messi, and Diego Maradona edge him out.
What is next for Cristiano Ronaldo?
After bagging an impressive 33 goals and four assists in 39 appearances for Al Nassr across all competitions so far this season, it is fair to say that Cristiano Ronaldo is still doing good for someone of his age. The 40-year-old will be looking forward to ending the campaign in the best shape.
Up next, he will lead the attack again when his side lock horns with Al Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League today (May 12). That will be followed by another league encounter with Al Taawoun on Friday before the clash with Al-Khaleej next week on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, in the long run, Ronaldo will be looking forward to participating in the World Cup next year. The Portuguese will be hoping luck shines upon him this time in what will be his final appearance in the prestigious tournament.