Telleres de Cardoba vs Flamengo prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Telleres de Cardoba and Flamengo go head-to-head at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Group H of the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

The Rubro-Negro will head into the game looking to complete a group double over the hosts after claiming a 3-1 victory back in April’s reverse fixture.

Telleres de Cardoba failed to rise from the bottom of the Copa de la Liga table as they fell to a 3-0 defeat at Atletico Tacuman last Saturday.

They have now lost four of their last six games across all competitions, claiming wins over River Plate and Sporting Cristal in that time.

Telleres have now turned their attention to the Copa Libertadores, where they are second in Group H after picking up six points from a possible nine so far.

Meanwhile, reigning champions Flamengo have kicked off their title defense in style as they comfortably sit at the top of the group after winning each of their three games.

The Brazilian outfit made it two wins from two last time out as they saw off Altos in the Copa do Brasil.

Flamengo are unbeaten in eight of their last nine outings in all competitions, with a 1-0 loss to Athletico Paranaense on April 23 being the only exception.

Telleres de Cardoba vs Flamengo Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the two sides. Their first encounter came back in April, when the Brazilian outfit cruised to a comfortable 3-1 victory.

Telleres de Cardoba Form Guide: L-W-L-W-L

Flamengo Form Guide: W-W-L-D-W

Telleres de Cardoba vs Flamengo Team News

Telleres de Cardoba

While Gastón Benavídez is suspended for domestic matches following a straight red against Banfield on April 24, the 26-year-old defender is eligible to feature on Wednesday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Flamengo

Flamengo will be without the likes of Matheus Franca, Vitinho, Gustavo Henrique, Matheuzinho, Bruno Henrique and Fabrício Brun, who will all be sidelined for Wednesday’s game.

Injured: Matheus Franca, Vitinho, Gustavo Henrique, Matheuzinho, Bruno Henrique, Fabrício Brun

Suspended: None

Telleres de Cardoba vs Flamengo Predicted XI

Telleres de Cardoba (4-2-3-1): Guido Herrera; Gastón Benavídez, Matías Catalán, Francisco Álvarez, Enzo Diaz; Santiago Toloza, Rodrigo Villagra; Matías Godoy, Michael Santos, Héctor Fértoli; Federico Girotti

Flamengo (4-2-31): Hugo Souza; Leo Pereira, David Luiz, Filipe Luís, Rodinei; João Gomes, Thiago Maia; Everton Ribeiro, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Mauricio Isla; Gabriel Barbosa

Telleres de Cardoba vs Flamengo Prediction

Flamengo have enjoyed a sensational start to their title defense, claiming three wins from three while scoring eight goals in that time. Telleres are not far behind, sitting just three points adrift of the Brazilian outfit. We predict a cagey affair on Wednesday, with the Brazilian outfit claiming a slender victory.

Prediction: Telleres de Cardoba 1-2 Flamengo

