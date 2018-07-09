Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ten Greatest Liverpool Players of All Time

Anirudh Singla
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.41K   //    09 Jul 2018, 23:56 IST

Amidst those fierce derby days, magical European nights, and deafening chants of “You’ll never walk alone”- the holy turf of Anfield, over the past 126 years, witnessed some of the greatest players of all times making their marks while sporting that iconic red jersey.

Liverpool FC, a club initially created out of a dispute with rivals Everton FC over the ownership of Anfield, developed exponentially into a formidable force in both English and European football scenario. After being promoted to the first-division football in 1962, the club went on to win the title in 1964. Further, in 1972, the club managed to secure wins in both, the league and the UEFA Cup in 1972-73, marking the beginning of their long spell of dominance over the English football for at least next 20 years.

During that period, riding on the talent of the likes of Keegan and Dalglish, Liverpool FC won a staggering 11 first-division titles before the dawn of the Premier League era.

Following the shocks of Heysel Stadium Disaster in 1985 which led all English team out from all the European competitions for an indefinite time (additional one year for Liverpool), and Hillsborough disaster in 1989, Liverpool FC ended the 1992-93 Premier League with a lackluster 6th position finish. In 1993-94, the club slumped to an even worse 8th place finish and got knocked out of FA cup in 3rd round leading to the resignation from the manager and a Liverpool great, Graeme Souness.

In the following seasons, Liverpool resurged as a regular challenger to the title with an array of top 5 finishes in the league and decent runs in the FA Cup and League Cup, establishing itself as one of the “top 4” of the English Football.

However, regardless of anything, Liverpool FC has been a proud host to many prodigious players of their generation who took the football world by storm through their sheer talent and brilliance on the pitch.

In no particular order, let’s check out 10 of these splendid wizards who carved out a special place for themselves in the heart of every Liverpool fan.

10. Kevin Keegan

Kevin announced his Anfield debut to the world by scoring a goal in just 12 minutes into his first game. From there on, there was no looking back for one of the finest English forwards who’ve ever played the game.

He had 230 appearances for Liverpool in which he scored 68 goals and helped them to win three first division titles, two UEFA cups, and one European cup before moving to Hamburger SV in Germany, where he lifted a Bundesliga title and won two Ballon d'Or awards.


Liverpool FC Hold 24th Hillsborough Anniversary Memorial Service
Liverpool FC Hold 24th Hillsborough Anniversary Memorial Service

UEFA Champions League 2017-18 Liverpool Football Luis Suarez Steven Gerrard
