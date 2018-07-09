Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ten Greatest Manchester United Players of All Times

Rishabh Shekhar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
09 Jul 2018

Founded in 1878, Newton Heath FYR renamed to Manchester United, and affectionately became known as “Red Devils” by its fans - have always enjoyed an unrivaled dominance over the English football since its inception having won a record 20 league titles and 12 FA Cups among other trophies.

However, like every major team, Manchester United too had to go through a rough patch in its history when in 1958, the infamous Munich Air Disaster claimed the lives of 8 of the players of then invincible squad coached by the legendary Matt Bubsy. The squad made an amazing comeback in the next decade, and with the greats like Sir Bobby Charlton in the squad, became the first ever English team to lift the European Cup in 1968 – demonstrating their will to not give up even under toughest of circumstances.

Especially since the beginning of the Premier League era in 1992, the club went on a crazy winning spell and brought countless accolades consisting of 13 league titles, 5 FA cups, and a UEFA Champions League to the Old Trafford under the leadership of Sir Alex Ferguson, who served as their coach for 38 years before retiring in 2013. During his period, Manchester United also became the first club to win- a league, an FA Cup, and a European Cup in the 1998-99 season, hence, becoming the first and only English club till date to finish a “treble”. In 2008, the club also achieved the feat of being “the first English club” when it won the FIFA Club World Cup 

Needless to say, the club boasts of a glorious history when it comes to the players who’ve been a part of the club. From George Best to Sir Bobby Charlton, to the modern-day gems like – Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United has continuously given the world football some of the finest players of their generation who’ve made the club as it is today.

In this list, we would try listing out the best 10 of countless such players who have left a special mark in the hearts of every United fan and on the hallowed pitch of the legendary Old Trafford. 

10. Peter Schimel

The intimidating goal-keeper captain stood at 6 ft 3 inches and was extremely quick and agile on his reflexes. Widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of his generation, Schimel made 402 appearances for Manchester United and won 5 Premier Leagues, 3 FA Cups and 1 Champions League among other trophies.

He was also known for having a vocal presence on the pitch through open criticism of his defenders, and also, for his occasional penalties which got him 11 goals throughout his career – a rare feat for a goalkeeper.


Old Trafford aerial shots
Old Trafford aerial shots

