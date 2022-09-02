"Ten Hag is kinda dumb" "Are we just cursed?" - Manchester United fans lose their minds over 'absolutely disgusting' decision to start 25-year-old against Leicester

Manchester United have announced their lineup for their Premier League game away against Leicester City tonight (September 1). However, the Old Trafford faithful are not happy to see midfielder Scott McTominay in the starting XI.

The Scotsman has struggled to perform for the Red Devils in recent games, which has eventually seen the United support turn against him.

McTominay, 25, has featured in all four matches so far before the Leicester match, starting three of them. Manchester United have won two of them and lost one.

However, fans have taken to Twitter to slam the manager's decision to start him against the Foxes, especially with new signing Casemiro on the bench.

Here is a selection of tweets from them:

msc @Dhfm_SachinRT @iammusharraff Mctominay over case elanga over ronaldo in b2b games.he is up to something @iammusharraff Mctominay over case elanga over ronaldo in b2b games.he is up to something

= @shitequalsme Can someone explain why tf is mctominay stil playing Can someone explain why tf is mctominay stil playing

Brad @bradleyDdavies @ManUtd 60 million to sit on the bench for mctominay @ManUtd 60 million to sit on the bench for mctominay

nav @arnxvkhanna utdreport @utdreport Erik ten Hag names an unchanged Manchester United side at the King Power Stadium Erik ten Hag names an unchanged Manchester United side at the King Power Stadium 🔴 https://t.co/ASNovwRYmo Thought we had seen the back of McTominay ngl. Also idk how ten Hag plans on rotating considering we play Arsenal on Sunday. twitter.com/utdreport/stat… Thought we had seen the back of McTominay ngl. Also idk how ten Hag plans on rotating considering we play Arsenal on Sunday. twitter.com/utdreport/stat…

NoLimitFred™ @yah_boy_Freddy elanga and mctominay don't deserve to start by any football metric elanga and mctominay don't deserve to start by any football metric

Erry Erick @ErryErick2 @ManUtd We have a properly proven defensive midfielder but we still play Mctominay. Are we just cursed? @ManUtd We have a properly proven defensive midfielder but we still play Mctominay. Are we just cursed?

McTominay will hope he can repay Ten Hag's faith in starting him once more, with the Scotland international on poor terms with the Old Trafford support.

With Casemiro on the bench, the supporters will be expecting a cameo from the former Real Madrid defensive midfielder, who was signed for £70 million.

Manchester United are looking to add their third consecutive win against Leicester City

The Red Devils had a bright pre-season but were quick to stumble when the Premier League commenced. They suffered two shock losses to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

While the 2-1 loss against Brighton at Old Trafford may have been excused due to poor luck, the 4-0 loss to the Bees that followed was a shameful situation.

Within two games, Manchester United were bottom of the Premier League table and did not seem like they would make it out.

However, a remarkable showing against Liverpool handed Ten Hag's men their first win of the season, with the Dutchman willingly benching key players. They also picked up another win against Southampton, with players like Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Harry Maguire starting on the bench.

Against Leicester, Ten Hag has opted to continue leaving the duo on the bench in the hopes that the unchanged lineup can rally together and win.

If Manchester United pick up their third consecutive three points, it would see them sit above Liverpool in the rankings in fifth.

Another win will certainly provide them with momentum to continue seeking out wins and potentially cementing a strong finish.

Edited by Aditya Singh