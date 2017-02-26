Ten most iconic quotes on Real Madrid

In this segment, we bring to you some of the most iconic quotes made on Real Madrid.

@adityaupaadhyay by holdingmidfielder Top 5 / Top 10 26 Feb 2017, 14:10 IST

Real Madrid are arguably the most popular club in world football

Real Madrid is a club that could be termed as one of the elite clubs in the game. Be it the glamorous teams they field week in week out, their financial muscle or their fan base, Real is one of the best things to have happened to the game of football. Of course, with the reputation comes great responsibility and for every Real Madrid star, there are several others who could not handle the pressure associated with being a player at the club.

The club, which is rich in heritage, has seen several legends of the game ply their trade in their royal white and in this segment, we bring to you 10 of the iconic quotes that express its greatness.

#1 Gareth Bale

“When I was younger I had some close friends and we always loved European football and Real Madrid at that time were the dominant force and we always watched Real Madrid. I remember family holidays, we used to go Spain, and we'd bring back replica shirts of Real Madrid and wear them out and always pretend to be the players when we played in the park. It just started from there and I followed them since.” – Gareth Bale

The Welsh wizard has engraved himself in the folklore of Real Madrid having helped them to their 10th UEFA Champions League title in his first year at the Santiago Bernabeu and followed it up another important performance in the final of the competitions in 2015-16.