Tenerife vs Cadiz Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23rd 2025

Tenerife will host Cadiz at the Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Segunda Division campaign. The home side have endured a near-disastrous campaign and find themselves 21st in the league table, 14 points away from safety in the final quarter of the season.

They were beaten 2-1 by Racing de Santander in their last match, taking the lead in the second half via an Anthony Landazuri header before a red card to Cesar Abrante minutes later saw their opponents come from behind to snatch all three points late in the game.

Cadiz are in a much better place than their opponents as they continue their late push for a promotion playoff spot. They picked up a narrow but well-deserved 1-0 win over Granada last time out, with Chris Ramos scoring the sole goal of the game midway through the first half to register his ninth goal of the league season.

The visitors have climbed up to ninth place in La Liga 2. They are seven points away from the playoff spots and will be looking to inch closer this weekend.

Tenerife vs Cadiz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 66 meetings between Tenerife and Cadiz. The home side have won 29 of those games while the visitors have won 22 times.

There have been 15 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended 2-2.

The home side have lost just one of their last nine league games in this fixture.

Cadiz have kept clean sheets in three of their last four matches after managing just one in their previous five.

Tete have conceded 46 goals in the Segunda Division this season. Only Racing de Ferrol (49) and Cartagena (56) have shipped more.

Tenerife vs Cadiz Prediction

Tenerife have lost five of their last six matches and have won just two of their last 10. They have, however, been quite decent at home, with all five of their league wins this season coming at the Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez, and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Cadiz, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories and have lost just one of their last 13 games. They are in much better form than their weekend opponents and should come out on top.

Prediction: Tenerife 0-1 Cadiz

Tenerife vs Cadiz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cadiz to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups)

