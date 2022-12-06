Tenerife vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | December 7th 2022

Tenerife will host Deportivo Alaves at the Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez on Wednesday in another round of the 2022-23 Segunda Division campaign.

The home side have struggled to impress this season and find themselves just outside the drop zone with the midpoint of the campaign fast approaching. They were beaten 1-0 by Real Oviedo in their last league clash before suffering a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Danish side Brondby in a friendly clash on Sunday.

The hosts sit 16th in the league table with just 20 points from 18 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this week.

Alaves, meanwhile, have had a brilliant campaign and will fancy themselves early promotion contenders. Their push for a La Liga return, however, took a hit last time out as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to Granada, with Xeber Alkain receiving a red card after opening the scoring for the Babazorros.

The visitors sit second in the Segunda Division standings with 34 points from 18 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this Wednesday.

Tenerife vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 21 meetings between Tenerife and Deportivo Alaves. The hosts have won eight of those games while the visitors have won seven times.

There have been six draws between the two sides including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

The visitors have won just one of their last six games in this competition.

The home side are without a clean sheet in their last three games across all competitions.

Four of Tenerife's five league wins this season have come on home turf.

Alaves have picked up 13 points on the road in the league this season, the third-highest in the division.

Tenerife vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Tenerife have lost their last three games on the bounce and will be desperate to bounce back here. They have, however, lost three of their last four home matches and could struggle here.

Alaves' latest result ended a brilliant nine-game unbeaten streak and they will aim to shake that off on Wednesday. They are winless in their last two away matches but should come out on top here.

Prediction: Tenerife 0-1 Deportivo Alaves

Tenerife vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Alaves

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last five matches between have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last eight matches)

