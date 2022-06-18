Tenerife vs Girona prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division Playoff Final 2021-22

Tenerife and Girona are set to lock horns at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López on Sunday in the second leg of the Spanish Segunda Division Playoff Final as the two sides battle for top-flight football.

The hosts faced Las Palmas in the playoff semifinals, winning 3-1 on aggregate after displaying high levels of clinicality across both legs. They held on for a goalless draw in the first leg of the finals and will now be looking to finish the job on home turf.

Tenerife were beaten 3-2 on aggregate in the playoff final by Getafe in the 2016-17 season and will be hoping for better luck this time around as they push for La Liga football after a 12-year absence.

Girona lost 1-0 to Eibar in the first leg of the playoff semifinals before turning the tie around on away turf, winning 2-0. They were by far the dominant side in the home game against Tenerife last weekend but could not find the back of the net and now need another away exploit.

The Blanquivermells have made it to the playoff finals in the last two seasons, losing to Elche in 2019-20 and Real Vallecano in 2020-21 and will now be desperate to make their top-flight return this weekend.

Tenerife vs Girona Head-to-Head

There have been 20 meetings between Tenerife and Girona. The hosts have won six of those games while the visitors have won two more. There have been six draws between the two teams, including their most recent meeting which ended goalless.

Tenerife Form Guide: D-W-W-L-L

Girona Form Guide: D-W-L-D-W

Tenerife vs Girona Team News

Tenerife

Midfielder Pablo Larrea has been out of action since early May due to a knee injury and will remain out of the squad when they play this weekend.

Injured: Pablo Larrea

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Girona

Borja Garcia came off injured after scoring against Eibar earlier this month and is a major doubt for Sunday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Borja Garcia

Suspended: None

Tenerife vs Girona Predicted XI

Tenerife Predicted XI (4-4-2): Juan Soriano; Jeremy Mellot, Jose Leon, Sergio Gonzalez, Shaq Moore; Alex Escribano, Aitor Sanz, Alex Corredera, Victor Mollejo; Enric Gallego, Mario Gonzalez

Girona Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Carlos; Juanpe, Bernardo Espinosa, Santiago Bueno; Arnau Martinez, Aleix Garcia, Pol Lozano, Ivan Martin, Valery Fernandez; Alejandro Baena, Cristhian Stuani

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Tenerife vs Girona Prediction

Tenerife are on a three-game unbeaten run, having lost no playoff games. They have taken a defensive approach in all three games, preferring to sit back and hit on the counter. They should repeat the same tactical plan this weekend.

Girona will be gutted not to have won the first leg after a dominant performance. However, they showed in the semifinals that they can deliver in hostile territory and should complete their quest for La Liga football on Sunday.

Prediction: Tenerife 1-2 Girona

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far