Tenerife vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7th 2024

Tenerife will host Las Palmas at the Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Copa del Rey campaign.

The home side faced Compostela in the opening round of the cup competition and picked up a 1-0 win with Angel Rodriguez scoring the sole goal of the game just 10 minutes after kick-off. They then played Deportivo La Coruna in the next round of the tournament, picking up a 3-2 extra-time win with team captain Sergio Gonzalez scoring the winner with the last kick of the game.

Las Palmas, meanwhile, beat amateur side Manacor 3-0 in the tournament opener back in October last year with three different players getting on the scoresheet in the second half. They beat Tudelano 2-1 in the second round of the cup competition, with Sory Kaba scoring the opener before Munir El Haddadi came off the bench to win the game in extra time.

The visitors are set to make their first appearance at this stage of the competition since the 2017-18 campaign and will be looking to go even further this weekend.

Tenerife vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 85th meeting between Tenerife and Las Palmas. The hosts have won 20 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 32 times. There have been 20 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won three of their last four games in this fixture after going winless in their seven games prior.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Only two of Tenerife's eight league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Las Palmas have the second-best defensive record in La Liga this season with a goal concession tally of 17.

Tenerife vs Las Palmas Prediction

Tenerife are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning their three games prior. They have, however, lost just one of their last eight home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Las Palmas have performed fairly well on the road of late and should have just enough to win here.

Prediction: Tenerife 1-2 Las Palmas

Tenerife vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Las Palmas to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)