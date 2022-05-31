Tenerife vs Las Palmas prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division Playoffs 2021-22

The fight for the final promotion spot in the Spanish Segunda Division kicks off this week, with Tenerife hosting arch-rivals Las Palmas at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez López on Wednesday.

The two Canary Islands-based sides will go head-to-head in the two-legged semi-finals. The winner of the tie will take on either Girona or Eibar in the two-legged final after the international break for a shot at promotion to La Liga.

The hosts finished fifth in the standings at the end of the regular season. They could've finished even higher but lost their last three league games, suffering a 2-1 loss at home to Cartagena on Sunday.

Las Palmas finished their season on a high, winning five games on the spin. They signed off for the regular season with a 1-0 win at Sporting Gijon. They finished a point and a place above their rivals in the standings.

Tenerife vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head

This will be the 65th edition of the Canary Islands derby. Tenerife and Las Palmas are the top two teams from the Canary Islands and the fixture is fiercely contested between them.

La Unión Deportiva enjoy a 24-15 lead against the home team at the moment while the spoils have been shared 25 times between the two sides.

They last met at Wednesday's venue in league action in February. The game ended in a 1-0 win for Las Palmas. The visitors secured a league double over their local rivals and are undefeated in this fixture since 2019.

Tenerife form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

Las Palmas form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Tenerife vs Las Palmas Team News

Tenerife

Chicharreros will be without the services of Pablo Larrea for the playoffs after he suffered a serious knee injury a couple of weeks ago. Javi Alonso's involvement in the game remains doubtful.

Dani Hernández @Danihs21 ¡A por el Playoff! #TenerifeLasPalmas Empezamos la semana más importante de la temporada felicitando a toda la buena gente de esta tierra: ¡Feliz #DíaDeCanarias2022 ¡A por el Playoff! Empezamos la semana más importante de la temporada felicitando a toda la buena gente de esta tierra: ¡Feliz #DíaDeCanarias2022! 🇮🇨 ¡A por el Playoff! 🔜 #TenerifeLasPalmas https://t.co/3229fV5hVI

Injured: Pablo Larrea.

Doubtful: Javi Alonso.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Las Palmas

Las Palmas have announced a 23-man squad for the playoffs. Jesé Rodríguez, Enzo Loiodice and Saúl Coco are injured at the moment and have not been included for the upcoming games.

Adalberto Peñaranda has been called up for international friendlies by Venezuela and remains unavailable. Unai Veiga has been left out due to an undisclosed reason.

Injured: Jesé Rodríguez, Enzo Loiodice, Saúl Coco.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Adalberto Peñaranda, Unai Veiga.

Tenerife vs Las Palmas Predicted XIs

Tenerife (4-4-2): Juan Soriano (GK); Carlos Pomares, Nikola Šipčić, Carlos Ruiz, Álex Muñoz; Victor Mollejo, Aitor Sanz, Alex Corredera, Eladio Zorrilla; Mario Gonzalez, Enric Gallego.

Las Palmas (4-1-4-1): Álvaro Valles (GK); Álvaro Lemos, Eric Curbelo, Raúl Navas, Sergi Cardona; Omenuke Mfulu; Rober, Kirian Rodríguez, Jonathan Viera, Alberto Moleiro; Hernâni.

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Tenerife vs Las Palmas Prediction

Both teams head into the game in contrasting form, with Tenerife losing three games in a row, scoring just once and conceding six goals. Las Palmas have won their last five games, keeping three clean sheets in that period.

Las Palmas have some notable absentees for the match and might come up short on their trip to the western island. We predict the two sides will play out a high-scoring draw in this first-leg tie.

Prediction: Tenerife 2-2 Las Palmas

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far