Tenerife vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th January 2024 

Mallorca visit the Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez on Tuesday to face Tenerife in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, looking to put their struggles in the league behind them.

In what's their third consecutive season in the top-flight, Mallorca are enduring a tough run of form with just three wins from 20 games and 19 points in the bag. The Pirates are down in 14th position on the league table and just five points clear of the relegation zone.

On the cup front, though, the Balearic Islands outfit have impressed, scoring 10 goals in three games and conceding none. Mallorca crushed Boiro 4-0, before a 3-0 win over Valle de Egues followed by another 3-0 victory over Burgos.

Tenerife, plying their trade in the Segunda Division, pulled off an upset in the last round of the cup, ousting La Liga side Las Palmas following a 2-0 win at home. Jose Maria Amo opened the scoring in the fourth minute while Luismi Cruz doubled their advantage, 17 minutes later.

Both sides were reduced to 10 men in the second half as Amo and Julian Araujo were sent off in the 62nd and 76th minute respectively, although it didn't bring any difference in the scoreline.

Tenerife vs Mallorca Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There has been only two clashes between the sides before, with Mallorca winning both

Back in 2001, the sides clashed in the round 16, with Mallorca beating Tenerife by 2-0, both home and away to progress 4-0 on aggregate

Mallorca's Abdon is currently the joint top-scorer in Copa del Rey this season with four goals (which includes a hat-trick against Boiro in the first round)

Mallorca's Cyle Larin is looking to score in his third consecutive game in all competitions

Tenerife vs Mallorca Prediction

Although Tenerife will be eager to cause an upset and drive out another La Liga side from the cup, Mallorca have decent attacking options in their arsenal. The Pirates haven't conceded a single goal in the competition until now either, and we can see that run continue here.

Prediction: Tenerife 0-2 Mallorca

Tenerife vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mallorca

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No