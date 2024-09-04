Tenerife vs Racing Santander Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6th 2024

CD Tenerife welcome Racing Santander to Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez for a LaLiga 2 round four fixture on Friday. The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Cadiz last weekend.

They were two goals up by the 54th minute, with Youssouf Diarra giving them the lead in the 26th minute while Cruz Luismi doubled their lead nine minutes into the second half. Alex Fernandez halved the deficit from the spot in the 74th minute while Francisco Mwepu equalized four minutes into injury time.

Santander, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-1 comeback away win over Real Oviedo. They went behind to Ilyas Chaira's 12th-minute strike but were ahead by the break courtesy of Andres Martin's one-minute brace. Clement Michelin made sure of the result with 15 minutes to go.

The win took Los Verdiblancos to fourth spot in the table, having garnered five points from three games. Tenerife are 20th on one point.

Tenerife vs Racing Santander Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Racing Santander have 15 wins from the last 38 head-to-head games. Tenerife were victorious on 14 occasions while eight games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in March 2024 when Tenerife claimed a 4-2 comeback home win.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Santander's three league games this season have seen both sides score and also produced three goals or more.

Tenerife have made a three-game winless start to the season (two losses).

The away side on the day have won just one of the last 10 head-to-head games (seven losses).

Tenerife vs Racing Santander Prediction

Tenerife have started the current campaign poorly and are still waiting for their first win of the season. Oscar Cano would have been disappointed by how his side let a two-goal lead slip against Cadiz, conceding a 94th-minute equalizer.

Racing Santander, for their part, narrowly missed out on a promotion playoff spot last season, with two losses in their final two games seeing them miss out on the top six on head-to-head record.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Tenerife 2-2 Racing Santander

Tenerife vs Racing Santander Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

