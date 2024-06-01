Tenerife vs Real Valladolid prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2023-24

Tenerife will entertain Real Valladolid at Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez López in their final Segunda Division match of the 2023-24 campaign on Sunday. The visitors booked their promotion last week and need to win this match to lift the league title.

The hosts will have to settle for another mid-table finish, but if they can secure a draw here, they can stop the visitors from winning the league title. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Burgos last week, with Jérémy Mellot's own goal in the 86th minute canceling out Enric Gallego's first-half penalty goal.

The visitors have enjoyed a 10-game unbeaten streak in the Segunda Division and returned to winning ways after two consecutive draws last week. Mamadou Sylla scored the match-winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time as they defeated Villarreal B 3-2 at home.

Tenerife vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 53 times in all competitions thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, leading 21-17 in wins while 15 games ended in draws.

Valladolid have won their last two meetings against the hosts, including a 2-0 home triumph in the reverse fixture in November.

Tenerife form guide (Segunda Division): D-L-L-W-W

Real Valladolid form guide (Segunda Division): W-D-D-W-W

Tenerife vs Real Valladolid Team News

Tenerife

Aitor Sanz, Fernando Medrano, Álvaro Romero, Álvaro Jiménez, Waldo Rubio, and Yanis Rahmani are sidelined with injuries while Sergio González will serve a suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Aitor Sanz, Fernando Medrano, Álvaro Romero, Álvaro Jiménez, Waldo Rubio, Yanis Rahmani

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Sergio González

Real Valladolid

Marcos André is injured while Flavien-Enzo Boyomo, André Ferreira, and Iván Sánchez will serve suspensions.

Injured: Marcos André

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Flavien-Enzo Boyomo, André Ferreira, Iván Sánchez

Tenerife vs Real Valladolid Predicted XI

Tenerife Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tomeu Nadal; Aitor Buñuel, José Amo, José León, Loïc Williams; Luismi Cruz, Javi Alonso, Alex Corredera, Alberto Martin Diaz Teto; Enric Gallego, Roberto López

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordi Masip; Luis Pérez, Javi Sánchez, César Tárrega, Sergio Escudero; Víctor Meseguer, Lucas Oliveira, Monchu; Raúl Moro, Anuar, Mamadou Sylla

Tenerife vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Tinerfeños have recently seen a drop in form and are winless in their last three games, suffering two losses. They have kept five clean sheets in their last eight home games in the Segunda Division, suffering just one defeat, and will look to build on that form.

Pucelanos are on a 10-game unbeaten run in the Segunda Division, recording seven wins and keeping seven clean sheets. They are unbeaten in their last four away games, recording three wins and keeping three clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

While both teams have some absentees in this match, considering the visitors' recent form and goalscoring record, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Tenerife 1-2 Real Valladolid