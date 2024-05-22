Ternana and Bari go head-to-head at the Stadio Libero Liberati in the second leg of the Serie B relegation playoff final on Thursday (May 23). With the first leg ending in a 1-1 stalemate, the tie remains up for grabs as both sides lookt to secure their second-tier status for another season.

A run of two wins from their final two Serie B games saw Ternana grab a lifeline as they surged out of the automatic relegation zone to finish 16th with 43 points from 38 games.

Uruguayan forward Gastón Pereiro came up clutch for Roberto Breda’s side in the first leg of the relegation playoff final against Bari on May 16. He netted an 82nd-minute equaliser to cancel out Marcelo Nasti’s 59th-minute opener.

With that result, Ternana have gone unbeaten in eight of their last nine games against Bari since February 2020.

Bari, meanwhile, grabbed a vital 2-0 victory over Brescia in the Serie B season finale on May 10 to narrowly avoid automatic relegation following a disappointing campaign.

The win over Brescia saw Federico Giampaolo’s men finish 17th in the standings with 41 points from 18 games, nicking 18th-placed Ascoli, thanks to a superior head-to-head record.

Bari’s underwhelming campaign has been owing to their struggles on the road, where they are winless in 13 games, losing eight, since a 2-1 victory at Brescia in October.

Ternana vs Bari Head-to-Head

With 13 wins from the last 32 meetings, Bari boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture. Ternana have picked up nine wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Ternana Form Guide: D-W-W-L-L

Bari Form Guide: D-W-D-D-L

Ternana vs Bari Team News

Ternana

The hosts are without several key players due to injuries.

Injured: Marco Capuano, Andrea Favilli, Niklas Pyyhtiä, Andrei Marginean, Jan Żuberek, Filippo Sgarbi

Suspended: None

Bari

Like the hosts, Bari will also have to cope without several players recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Abdoul Guiebre, Malcom Edjouma, Davide Diaw, Alessandro Farroni, Ilias Koutsoupias

Suspended: None

Ternana vs Bari Predicted XIs

Ternana (3-5-2): Antony Iannarilli; Tiago Casasola, Christian Mura, Lorenzo Lucchesi; Costantino Favasuli, Gregorio Luperini, Lorenzo Amatucci, Giacomo Faticanti, Franco Carboni; Gaston Pereiro, Filippo Di Stefano

Bari (4-2-3-1): Marco Pissardo; Raffaele Pucino, Valerio Di Cesare, Francesco Vicari, Giacomo Ricci; Raffaele Maiello, Ahmad Benali; Nicola Bellomo, Gennaro Acampora, Yayah Kallon; Marco Nasti

Ternana vs Bari Prediction

Ternana did well to force a share of the spoils at the Stadio Libero Liberati and will fancy their chances in front of their home fans. Bari have endured a woeful run of results away from home, so Breda’s men should come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Ternana 2-1 Bari