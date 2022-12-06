Ternana vs Cagliari Prediction and Betting Tips | December 7th 2022

Ternana will host Cagliari at the Libero Liberati on Wednesday in another round of the 2022-23 Serie B campaign.

The home side enjoyed a decent start to their season but have lost their way of late, falling behind in the race for promotion to Serie A. They were beaten 2-1 by Venezia in an end-to-end encounter last weekend and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

Ternana sit seventh in the Serie B standings with 22 points from 15 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this week.

Cagliari have struggled to come alive this season and are much closer to rock-bottom Perugia than they are to league leaders Frosinone. They played out a 1-1 draw against Parma last time out, with Leonardo Pavoletti scoring the leveler just after the restart with his first home goal for the Islanders since January.

The visitors sit mid-table in 12th place with 19 points from 15 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this week.

Ternana vs Cagliari Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between Ternana and Cagliari. The hosts have won just one of those games while the visitors have won three times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last eight games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Only one of Ternana's five league defeats this season has come on home turf.

The Rossoverdi have conceded just three goals on home turf in Serie B this season. Only league leaders Frosinone have conceded fewer.

Ternana vs Cagliari Prediction

Ternana are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are without a win in their last six games across all competitions. They have, however, lost just one game on home turf this season and will hope to maximize their home advantage this week.

Cagliari have drawn their last five league games and are without a win in their last seven across all competitions. They are winless in their last five away matches and may have to settle for a point on Wednesday.

Prediction: Ternana 1-1 Cagliari

Ternana vs Cagliari Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last eight matches between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in the visitors' last six matches)

