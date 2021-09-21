Ternana vs Parma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie B 2021-22

Ternana will host Parma at the Stadio Libero Liberati in a matchday five fixture in Serie B on Wednesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Monza on Saturday. Danny Mota and Christian Capone scored in either half to share the spoils at fulltime.

Parma suffered a 2-1 defeat to Cremonese on home turf on Sunday. Nicolo Fagioli and Luca scored for the visitors in a game that also saw them miss a second-half penalty en-route to securing all three points.

That defeat left the Emilia-Romagna outfit in eighth spot, with seven points garnered from four matches. Ternana sit in 17th spot and have just one point to show on their return to the second division so far.

Ternana vs Parma Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between both sides since their reform.

The hosts kickstarted their return to Serie B with three consecutive defeats before Sunday's draw with Monza. However, they knocked out Serie A side Bologna in one of the shocks of the Coppa Italia in August.

Parma have won two and drawn one of their four league games to date.

Ternana form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-W

Parma form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-L

Ternana vs Parma Team News

Ternana

Alessandro Celli and Gabriele Capanni have both been sidelined with injuries while Salim Diakite is a doubt for the visit of Parma.

Injuries: Alessandro Celli, Gabriele Capanni

Doubtful: Salim Diakite

Suspension: None

Parma

Drissa Gui Camara, Yordan Osorio and Gennaro Tutino are all unavailable for selection due to fitness concerns. Franco Vazquez has been suspended for the double booking he received on Saturday.

Injuries: Drissa Gui Camara, Yordan Osorio, Gennaro Tutino

Suspension: Franco Vazquez

Ternana vs Parma Predicted XI

Ternana Predicted XI (3-4-3): Antony Lannarilli (GK); Marco Capuano, Frederik Sorensen, Matija Boben; Bruno Martella, Davide Agazzi, Mattia Proietti, Marino Defendi; Cesar Falletti, Anthony Partipilo, Stefano Pettinari

Parma (4-3-3): Gianluigi Buffon (GK); Enrico Del Prato, Danilo, Elias Cobbaut, Simon Sohm; Denis Man, Pasquale Schiattarella, Stanko Juric; Felix Correia, Juan Brunetta, Valentin Mihaila.

Ternana vs Parma Prediction

Parma are favorites in this game and the hosts might struggle to match the levels shown by their opponents.

The visitors will be keen to bounce back from last weekend's defeat and we are backing them to do so with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Ternana 1-3 Parma

