Terry would be missed by any club, says ex-Chelsea defender Carvalho

Former Chelsea defender Ricardo Carvalho feels John Terry will be greatly missed by the club as he prepares to leave Stamford Bridge.

by Omnisport News 23 May 2017, 17:25 IST

John Terry salutes the Chelsea fans

The departure of John Terry would be a loss for any club in the world, former Chelsea team-mate Ricardo Carvalho has said.

Terry played his final match at Stamford Bridge for the Premier League champions on Sunday, the club captain starting the game before being substituted to a standing ovation in the 26th minute – an incident which is being looked at by the Football Association after a number of bets were reportedly placed on his withdrawal happening at that moment.

The 36-year-old wants to continue playing and has been linked with a move to Bournemouth and West Brom, as well as a potential switch to MLS.

Carvalho, who won three Premier League titles and two EFL Cups alongside Terry, says it is sad to see the former England captain leave a club he first joined in 1995.

"He is a leader. He is a player who would be missed by any club. And unfortunately he will be leaving the club," the Shanghai SIPG man told Omnisport.

"I wish he were finishing his career there. I think he wants to continue playing at the highest level for at least a year or two. And so that was his option with the club.

"He was the player I competed with most and fortunately things went very well for both of us. Unfortunately, football has these situations. He was also getting old and now it looks like it will be his final year, but life goes on. I hope one day he can return to the club."