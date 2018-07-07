Thai League Matchday 22 Preview

Buriram United are looking for their fifth Thai League title in six years

Buriram United sit atop the Thai League title in a bid to win their fifth Thai League title in six years, while second-placed Bangkok United are looking to recover after their crushing loss at the hands of the defending champions last weekend.

The table-toppers will travel to Sattahip to face Siam Navy, who are deeply embroiled in the relegation zone with escape looking less likely with each passing weekend. Both sides managed to win their FA Cup games in the weekend, but Buriram's 6-0 demolition of T2 side Lampang is a decidedly more impressive result than Navy's 2-1 away victory over third division Sa Kaeo FC.

Navy's neighbours Chonburi FC will host opposition from the capital, as Police Tero look to put some distance between themselves and the drop zone in their encounter on Sunday.

Bangkok United also take on opponents from the province of Chonburi in the form of Pattaya United. The Dolphins have recently climbed out of the relegation zone, but face a tough battle to maintain their premier league status against Sukhothai and Bangkok Glass.

Luckily for Pattaya, both sides face difficult opponents in this round of fixtures. Bangkok Glass pay a visit to Prachuap FC, who have only lost once this season at their Sam Ao Stadium. This game could be a defining one for the visitors, who will be looking to follow up their 7-4 victory last weekend over Chonburi with a victory that could finally carry them out of the relegation zone for the first time since April.

Sukhothai travel to Port, who are on a run of three consecutive league victories and will be buoyed by a 5-0 victory over T2 table-toppers PTT Rayong in midweek. However, the home side are without Spanish playmaker Sergio Suarez and Korean defensive midfielder Kim Sung Hwan, which will give Sukhothai a ray of hope going into this difficult away trip.

Sukhothai FC have found themselves hovering around the relegation zone in recent weeks

Fourth-placed Muanghtong United are recovering from their first loss in seven league games, and face a difficult away trip to Ubon UMT this weekend. The Isaan side are known for their astute defending, especially in home games, and could be tough for the four-time Thai League Champions to break down.

This weekend's biggest game is likely to be Sukhothai's trip to Port. Both teams boast fearsome attacks and lacklustre defences and, with the former battling relegation and the latter chasing qualification to the AFC Champions League, this game could turn out to be a high-scoring classic.