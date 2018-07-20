Thai League Matchday 24 Preview

Bangkok United are looking to recover from their poor results

Headlines will be made at the top and bottom of the Thai League on matchday 24, with a number of crucial clashes set to take place.

Chiang Rai United are looking to add to their run of three consecutive league wins when they host struggling Bangkok United on Saturday. The visitors are without a win in six outings across all competitions, and their recent form has allowed Buriram United to establish a nine-point lead at the summit of the nation's top division.

Buriram themselves may see Bangkok's tough away trip as an opportunity to further their lead atop the Thai League but have a tough outing of their own as they travel to Chonburi on Sunday. Their traditional rivalry with the Sharks, based on a number of tense title races between the two sides, most recently in 2014, will give this weekend fixture extra needle.

Another team looking to capitalize on this weekend's action is Port, as they host relegation-threatened Police Tero in a Bangkok Derby at the PAT Stadium. Consecutive losses to Air Force United in the league and a domestic cup have left the Lions licking their wounds and will be eager to return to winning ways on their own patch this weekend.

Depending on results elsewhere, a victory could see them climb as high as second - a landmark achievement for a club that was playing second-division football as recently as 2016.

Port have the chance to climb to 2nd this weekend

Bangkok Glass' Leo Stadium will also host a Bangkok Derby this weekend, as Muangthong United are set to visit the Pathum Thani based outfit. Both sides dropped valuable points last weekend, keeping the hosts' fears of relegation alive while greatly diminishing the visitors' Champions League aspirations.

Given the strength of the opponents that lie in wait for Tero and Bangkok Glass, Sukhothai may see this weekend as a valuable opportunity to climb out of the relegation zone as they travel to Ubon UMT.

Siam Navy and Air Force United make up the rest of the five-team relegation zone, and both look unlikely to pick up points this weekend, as they face Ratchaburi and Prachuap respectively.

Despite their recent acquisition of the Thai League's all-time top goalscorer Cleiton Silva, Suphanburi seems to be in genuine trouble as they continue to hover just above the relegation zone, hoping their recent fortunes will change when they host Pattaya United on Sunday.

Elsewhere, overperforming sides Chainat Hornbill and Nakhon Ratchasima have both built up a buffer between themselves and the drop zone in recent games and will look to add to their recent successes when they take each other on in the weekend's opening game.