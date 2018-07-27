Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Thai League Matchday 25 Preview

Gian C
ANALYST
Feature
40   //    27 Jul 2018, 21:29 IST

Bangkok United need to win to keep their title hopes alive
Bangkok United need to win to keep their title hopes alive

Saturday kicks off with Muangthong United looking to end their woeful spell as they travel to relegation-battling Siam Navy. Both sides are in desperate need of points, yet the prospect of achieving their respective objectives seems increasingly unlikely. The hosts sit six points from survival, while the visitors will need to overcome a staggering nine-point gulf to achieve Champions League qualification.

Second-placed Bangkok United have the undoubtedly tougher challenge when they take on Port at the Thammasat Stadium on Sunday. The second "Bangkok Derby" of the weekend, this match could hold incredible significance in the race for the AFC Champions League. With the Angels losing steam and the Lions roaring louder than ever, an away victory could shift the balance in favor of the Klongtoei side; a result the hosts can't afford if they wish to keep ahold of their title aspirations.

Chonburi will be buoyed by their 4-1 victory over Police Tero in the FA Cup, but could potentially rotate their squad in the relatively inconsequential league encounter against Chainat Hornbill at the weekend.

Chonburi are on good form after their recent cup victory
Chonburi are on good form after their recent cup victory

The losing side of that midweek cup encounter may take it as a major wakeup call, as they now return to the relegation zone for the first time since April. Their relegation "six-pointer" against Bangkok Glass takes on incredible significance as both are major clubs attempting to avoid being relegated for the first time in their respective illustrious histories.

Buriram United have ten more games left to defend their impressive nine-point lead atop the Thai League table, and once again get the more favorable of the weekend fixtures. Their guests Suphanburi continue to hover just above the relegation zone due to their continued poor form, and alarm bells could well be ringing if they are put to the sword by their clinical and classy opposition.

Elsewhere, Sukhothai may see this weekend as an ideal opportunity to climb out of the drop zone as their two closest relegation rivals face off, but they are confronted with stern opposition of their own in the form of Prachuap. Ratchaburi and Chiang Rai will be looking to build upon their midweek cup victories with games against Ubon UMT and Pattaya United respectively.

Topics you might be interested in:
Thai Premier League
Gian C
ANALYST
Thai League Matchday 24 Preview
RELATED STORY
Thai League Matchday 22 Preview
RELATED STORY
Sixteen Left in Thai League Cup
RELATED STORY
Thai FA Cup: Round of 16 Preview
RELATED STORY
Buriram Beat Bangkok to retain place at Thai League Summit 
RELATED STORY
Buriram Further Extend Lead atop Thai League Table
RELATED STORY
Pattaya shock Bangkok in Thai League survival push
RELATED STORY
Exciting Ties in Thai FA Cup Second Round
RELATED STORY
Buriram Extend Lead, Bangkok Glass win 11 Goal Thriller -...
RELATED STORY
Top Sides Progress in Thai FA Cup 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us