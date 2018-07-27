Thai League Matchday 25 Preview

Bangkok United need to win to keep their title hopes alive

Saturday kicks off with Muangthong United looking to end their woeful spell as they travel to relegation-battling Siam Navy. Both sides are in desperate need of points, yet the prospect of achieving their respective objectives seems increasingly unlikely. The hosts sit six points from survival, while the visitors will need to overcome a staggering nine-point gulf to achieve Champions League qualification.

Second-placed Bangkok United have the undoubtedly tougher challenge when they take on Port at the Thammasat Stadium on Sunday. The second "Bangkok Derby" of the weekend, this match could hold incredible significance in the race for the AFC Champions League. With the Angels losing steam and the Lions roaring louder than ever, an away victory could shift the balance in favor of the Klongtoei side; a result the hosts can't afford if they wish to keep ahold of their title aspirations.

Chonburi will be buoyed by their 4-1 victory over Police Tero in the FA Cup, but could potentially rotate their squad in the relatively inconsequential league encounter against Chainat Hornbill at the weekend.

Chonburi are on good form after their recent cup victory

The losing side of that midweek cup encounter may take it as a major wakeup call, as they now return to the relegation zone for the first time since April. Their relegation "six-pointer" against Bangkok Glass takes on incredible significance as both are major clubs attempting to avoid being relegated for the first time in their respective illustrious histories.

Buriram United have ten more games left to defend their impressive nine-point lead atop the Thai League table, and once again get the more favorable of the weekend fixtures. Their guests Suphanburi continue to hover just above the relegation zone due to their continued poor form, and alarm bells could well be ringing if they are put to the sword by their clinical and classy opposition.

Elsewhere, Sukhothai may see this weekend as an ideal opportunity to climb out of the drop zone as their two closest relegation rivals face off, but they are confronted with stern opposition of their own in the form of Prachuap. Ratchaburi and Chiang Rai will be looking to build upon their midweek cup victories with games against Ubon UMT and Pattaya United respectively.