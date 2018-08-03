Thai League Matchday 26 Preview

Suphanburi FC face a struggle to climb out of the relegation zone

With the Thai League set to take a month long break after the forthcoming matchday due to the 2018 Asian Games, the race to claim favourable positions before the hiatus has given this upcoming round of fixtures even more importance.

Bangkok Glass have finally climbed out of the relegation zone with consecutive victories over Muangthong United and Police Tero, the latter of which constituted a massive "six-pointer," condemning the losing side to the drop zone. Their game this weekend against Sukhothai holds just as much importance, who too sit just a point above the red.

Suphanburi and Tero may see this weekend as the ideal chance to claw themselves out of their current predicament as the two sides directly above them clash. Tero's away game against the struggling Ubon UMT may be the ideal launchpad to mount a revival, while Suphanburi will be visited by Muangthong United after falling into the drop zone for the first time last weekend.

Saturday sees a local derby game between Chonburi FC and Pattaya United. The latter has never finished above their prestigious neighbours throughout their decade-long history and now sit neck and neck on the table going into this match. Dolphins coach Surapong Kongthep won the manager of the month award for July after guiding his side through an unbeaten run that has seen them climb well clear of the relegation zone, and masterminding a win in this significant encounter will see his stock rise even higher.

Buriram United could take a major step towards winning their seventh Thai League title

The pick of the weekend's games may be Port's second meeting with Buriram in just five days, as the Klongtoei outfit will be seeking revenge for their elimination from the FA Cup on Wednesday. This match stands out as one of Buriram's toughest amongst their remaining fixtures, and a win here could see them take a major step towards winning their seventh Thai League title.

Bangkok United's quest to close the gap on the league leaders will face a stern test as they travel to Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday, while Chainat Hornbill hope to get some more space between themselves and the drop zone when they take on Siam Navy.

The remainder of Air Force United's season appears to be a little more than a formality as they sit a seemingly insurmountable 18 points from safety, and face a similarly disinterested Chiang Rai United who have appeared to change their focus to the domestic cups with little left to play for in the league. Ratchaburi will have a similar approach to the remainder of the league campaign, as their game against PT Prachuap holds very little consequence as they focus their attention on winning the FA Cup.