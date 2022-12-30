Thailand vs Cambodia Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd January 2022

Thailand host Cambodia at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani on Monday at the AFF Championship, knowing that a win could seal top spot in Group A.

With seven points in three games, the War Elephants sit in first position, ahead of Indonesia, who've also collected seven points, on goal difference.

Alexandré Pölking's side opened their campaign with a 5-0 demolition of Brunei followed by another 4-0 shellacking of the Philippines.

However, their momentum was halted by Indonesia, who held them to a 1-1 draw on matchday three. Sarach Yooyen scored in the 79th minute to cancel out Marc Kolk's opening goal for the Garuda's Team to force a share of the spoils.

A victory on Monday will confirm Thailand as winners of Group A, allowing them to face the runners-up of Group B in the two-legged semi-finals.

Cambodia, meanwhile, are in third place and face a must-win clash to have a chance of progressing into the knockout stages.

The Angkor Warriors have six points from three games and must beat Thailand while hoping that Indonesia drop points against the Philippines to sneak into the top two and advance into the next round.

However, history is not on their side - Cambodia have never progressed beyond the group stages of the tournament in any of their seven previous appearances.

Thailand vs Cambodia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Cambodia have never beaten Thailand in any of their six previous clashes, losing five times.

The War Elephants have won their last three clashes with Cambodia with an aggregate score of 20-0, scoring at least four goals in each.

This will be the two nations' first meeting since September 2001.

Thailand are unbeaten in three games.

Cambodia have won only thrice in nine games this calendar year, losing five.

Thailand vs Cambodia Prediction

Thailand have a psychological advantage as the side have never lost to Cambodia in their history. Given their record in the tournament so far, they will be confident of their chances.

SEA Today News @seatodaynews



#SEAToday Cambodia won over Brunei Darussalam after successfully overthrowing the team with a score of 5-1 in the 2022 AFF Cup match at the Morodok Techno National Stadium on Thursday (12/29). #SEAToday News #AFFCup2022 Cambodia won over Brunei Darussalam after successfully overthrowing the team with a score of 5-1 in the 2022 AFF Cup match at the Morodok Techno National Stadium on Thursday (12/29). #SEAToday #SEATodayNews #AFFCup2022 https://t.co/MpgvnOxiQr

The Angkor Warriors made light work of Brunei in a 5-1 win in their last game and could give the Thais a tough run for their money, but we expect the War Elephants to prevail regardless.

Prediction: Thailand 2-1 Cambodia

Thailand vs Cambodia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Thailand

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

