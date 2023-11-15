Thailand vs China Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th November 2023 

Thailand host China at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on Thursday for their opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The War Elephants aren't in their best shape at the moment, coming into the clash on the back of three winless games.

During this run, Alexandré Pölking's side drew 2-2 with Iraq in the 2023 King's Cup, before losing 5-4 on penalties. Georgia then battered the side 8-0 in a friendly, before a 1-1 draw with Estonia in another friendly.

A total of 26 players have been called-up for this month's double-header against China and Singapore, including prolific striker Teerasil Dangda. He's bagged 64 goals in 126 games and needs just eight more to become the outright top-scorer for Thailand.

Ranked 112th in the world, Thailand have never qualified for the World Cup before, and can expect to be handed a baptism of fire on their opening qualifier against China.

Aiming for their first appearance in the competition since 2002, China fell to a shock 2-1 loss to Uzbekistan in their last game. Wei Shihao opened the scoring in the 41st minute, but Otabek Shukurov and Jamshid Iskanderov netted apiece in the final 13 minutes of normal time to turn the tie around.

Thailand vs China Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 26 clashes between the sides before, with China winning 18 times over Thailand and losing on six occasions

Thailand beat China 1-0 in the 2019 China Cup and are aiming for back-to-back wins in the fixture for the first time in their history

China have won just once in their last four games

Thailand are winless in their last three games

Thailand have not kept a clean sheet in their last four games

In eight games this year, all friendlies, China have won just thrice, and kept four clean sheets

Thailand vs China Prediction

Thailand's run hasn't been the most promising lately and their record against China isn't particularly encouraging either. The Dragon's Team may not be the most formidable outfit but have enough in the tank to see off the War Elephants.

Prediction: Thailand 1-2 China

Thailand vs China Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: China

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes