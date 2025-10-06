Thailand vs Chinese Taipei Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th October 2025

Thailand host Chinese Taipei in Bangkok on Thursday in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, looking to pick themselves up from a defeat in their last game. After starting their campaign with a narrow 1-0 loss to Sri Lanka, the War Elephants went down 3-1 to Turkmenistan in a shock defeat.

Mihail Titow dealt them a surprise by netting in the first minute, but Supachai Chaided equalized for Thailand after 35 minutes. But just two minutes later, Yhlas Saparmämmedow restored Turkmenistan's lead while Mekan Saparow added a third for the Emerald Green in the second half.

With three points in the bag, the Southeast Asian side are now in second place in Group D, three off leaders Turkmenistan, who've won both their qualifying fixtures in the group to lead the qualifying race.

By contrast, Chinese Taipei are at the bottom without a point in the bag. They lost 2-1 to Turkmenistan in their first game to a late goal from Yazgylyc Gurbanow, before Sri Lanka overcame the minnows in a 3-1 victory.

Ranked 173rd in the world, the Blue Wings are looking to qualify for the Asian Cup for the first time since 1968, which was their second and last appearance in the tournament.

Thailand vs Chinese Taipei Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six clashes between the sides in the past, with Thailand winning four times over Chinese Taipei and losing just once.

After winning four games in a row (all in the qualifiers), Thailand have failed to beat Chinese Taipei in their next two.

The Blue Wings have lost four of their last five official games, including a 6-0 shellacking by Indonesia in a friendly game in September.

Chinese Taipei are one of the five teams - Pakistan, Afghanistan, Maldives, and Nepal being the others - who are pointless after two games in the qualifiers this round.

Thailand vs Chinese Taipei Prediction

The War Elephants are the better side on paper, with Chinese Taipei once again struggling in the qualifiers. While they have been able to create goal-scoring chances, it's their defense that has looked sloppy and leaked five goals in two fixtures so far.

Thailand should win this one without much hassle and extend their dominant head-to-head record against the Taiwanese outfit.

Prediction: Thailand 3-0 Chinese Taipei

Thailand vs Chinese Taipei Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Thailand to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

