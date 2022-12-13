Thailand vs Chinese Taipei Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14th 2022

Thailand and Chinese Taipei will square off in an international friendly at the Thammasat Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts come into the clash on the back of a comfortable 6-0 victory over Myanmar in a friendly on Sunday. Teerasil Dangda scored a brace in the game, while Kyaw Nanda and Nyein Chan scored own goals.

Chinese Taipei have not been in action since falling to a 3-0 home defeat against Indonesia in an Asian Cup qualifier in October 2021. Egy Vikri, Ricky Kambuaya and Witan Sulaeman all found the back of the net for the visitors.

Thailand will use Wednesday's game to finalize preparations for the AFF Championship, which is scheduled to start later in December. The War Elephants have been grouped in Group A alongside Cambodia, Indonesia, Brunei and the Philippines.

Thailand vs Chinese Taipei Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. They squared off in a qualifier for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with Thailand winning both legs of the tie for a 6-2 aggregate victory.

Thailand have won four of their last six international games, scoring two or more goals in each victory.

Chinese Taipei are on a 10-game losing streak and are without a win since a 2-0 victory over Hong Kong in a friendly in June 2019.

Eight of Chinese Taipei's last 10 games have produced three or more goals, with their opponents scoring two goals or more in each of their last 10 defeats.

Thailand have won five of the six friendlies they have played in 2022.

Thailand vs Chinese Taipei Prediction

Thailand are overwhelming favorites to claim a comfortable win over Chinese Taipei. Alexandré Pölking's side will be eager to secure a convincing victory to boost their confidence ahead of the AFF Championship.

Chinese Taipei's 10-game losing streak highlights the dearth of quality in their ranks and a side without a win in over three years are unlikely to pose much of a threat.

We are backing Thailand to cruise to a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Thailand 4-0 Chinese Taipei

Thailand vs Chinese Taipei Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Thailand to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Thailand to win both halves

Tip 4 - Over 2.5 goals

