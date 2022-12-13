Create

Thailand vs Chinese Taipei Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14th 2022

By Ume Elvis
Modified Dec 13, 2022 02:01 AM IST
Thailand v Indonesia - AFF Suzuki Cup Final 2nd Leg
Thailand will face Chinese Taipei in a friendly on Wednesday

Thailand and Chinese Taipei will square off in an international friendly at the Thammasat Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts come into the clash on the back of a comfortable 6-0 victory over Myanmar in a friendly on Sunday. Teerasil Dangda scored a brace in the game, while Kyaw Nanda and Nyein Chan scored own goals.

Chinese Taipei have not been in action since falling to a 3-0 home defeat against Indonesia in an Asian Cup qualifier in October 2021. Egy Vikri, Ricky Kambuaya and Witan Sulaeman all found the back of the net for the visitors.

Thailand 6-0 Myanmar: Teerasil's brace, Sarach's wondergoal, Bordin's tap in and two Myanmar own goals propel Thailand to a dominant victory. https://t.co/spOuSi9lcT

Thailand will use Wednesday's game to finalize preparations for the AFF Championship, which is scheduled to start later in December. The War Elephants have been grouped in Group A alongside Cambodia, Indonesia, Brunei and the Philippines.

Thailand vs Chinese Taipei Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • This will be the third meeting between the two sides. They squared off in a qualifier for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with Thailand winning both legs of the tie for a 6-2 aggregate victory.
  • Thailand have won four of their last six international games, scoring two or more goals in each victory.
  • Chinese Taipei are on a 10-game losing streak and are without a win since a 2-0 victory over Hong Kong in a friendly in June 2019.
  • Eight of Chinese Taipei's last 10 games have produced three or more goals, with their opponents scoring two goals or more in each of their last 10 defeats.
  • Thailand have won five of the six friendlies they have played in 2022.

Thailand vs Chinese Taipei Prediction

Thailand are overwhelming favorites to claim a comfortable win over Chinese Taipei. Alexandré Pölking's side will be eager to secure a convincing victory to boost their confidence ahead of the AFF Championship.

A sublime strike from Sarach Yooyen against Myanmar 🎯 https://t.co/fGD3NYxA86

Chinese Taipei's 10-game losing streak highlights the dearth of quality in their ranks and a side without a win in over three years are unlikely to pose much of a threat.

We are backing Thailand to cruise to a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Thailand 4-0 Chinese Taipei

Thailand vs Chinese Taipei Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Thailand to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Thailand to win both halves

Tip 4 - Over 2.5 goals

