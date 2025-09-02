Thailand vs Fiji Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025 

Thailand and Fiji will square off in the 2025 Kings Cup semifinal on Thursday (September 4th). The game will be played at the Kanchanaburi Province Stadium.

The hosts will be hoping to get back to winning ways, having suffered a 3-1 defeat away to Turkmenistan, when they were last in action in June. They were 2-1 down at the break, with Mihail Titow and Yhlas Saparmammedow scoring either side of Supachai Chaided's 35th-minute strike. Mekan Saparow sealed the win for Turkmenistan in the 66th minute.

Fiji, meanwhile, have not been in action since suffering a 7-0 thrashing away to New Zealand in a World Cup Qualifier in March. Chris Wood opened the scoring in the sixth minute while Sarpreet Singh, Tyler Bindon and Tim Payne scored a goal each before the break. Wood completed his hat-trick in the second half before Kosta Barbarouses wrapped up the rout.

The Bula Boys will now shift their attention to the Kings Cup. The winner of this tie faces either Iraq or Hong Kong in the final.

Thailand vs Fiji Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two nations.

There has been exactly one first half goal scored in five of Thailand's last seven games.

Five of Fiji's last seven games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Thailand dropped three places to 105th in the latest FIFA World Rankings.Fiji remained in 150th place.

Fiji are making their debut in the Kings Cup. Thailand are defending champions and hosts.

Thiland form gude: L-W-W-W-L Fiji form guide: L-W-W-D-D

Thailand vs Fiji Prediction

Thailand are the defending champions of the Kings Cup and will be aiming to successfully retain their title. They are the favorites in this game and will be expected to advance to the final.

Fiji, for their part, have nothing to lose as the underdogs here. They were on a nine-game unbeaten streak, winning four games in this run, before coming crashing down against New Zealand in their last outing.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. Backing the home side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Thailand 3-1 Fiji

Thailand vs Fiji Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Thailand to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Thailand to score over 1.5 goals

