Thailand vs Iraq Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th September 2025

Thailand and Iraq compete in the finals of the 2025 King's Cup on Sunday at the Kanchanaburi Province Stadium. Ranked 102nd in the world, the War elephants comprehensively beat Fiji 3-0 in the semi-finals to get here.

Benjamin Davis opened the scoring in the 11th minute before Teerasak Poeiphimai doubled their advantage six minutes later. Poramet Arjvirai then added a third shortly after the start of the second half as the Bula Boys were swept away by a Thai storm.

It marked Thailand's return to winning ways after suffering a 3-1 loss to Turkmenistan during the last international break in June. Masatada Ishii's side will look to channel their newfound momentum into the finals on Sunday against Iraq.

The Lions of Mesopotamia produced a late comeback against Hong Kong in the other semi-final to win 2-1. A 61st-minute penalty from Matthew Orr put the Dragons in front, but the Middle Eastern side responded quickly with a goal from Mohanad Ali, who then turned the tie around with a second in the 80th minute.

It marked their second official win in a row, having beaten Jordan 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier in their last international outing before this, with Iraq failing to win any of their previous three games of 2025.

Thailand vs Iraq Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 17 clashes between the sides in the past, with Iraq winning 10 times over Thailand and losing just twice.

The War Elephants last beat the Lions of Mesopotamia in May 2008, a 2-1 victory in a friendly game.

Iraq are on a three-game winning run against Thailand: 4-0 in October 2016, 2-1 in August 2017, and a 5-4 penalty shootout win in September 2023.

Iraq are ranked 58th in the world, while Thailand are in 102nd position, according to the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Thailand have won four of their last five international games.

Thailand vs Iraq Prediction

Iraq have an incredible record against Thailand, although this could be one of the more challenging matches for them yet.

The War Elephants are on a good run of form lately, and will be looking to seal the cup on home turf. Nonetheless, the Lions of Mesopotamia can edge them out, narrowly.

Prediction: Thailand 1-2 Iraq

Thailand vs Iraq Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Iraq to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

