Thailand vs Iraq Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10th 2023

Thailand will entertain Iraq at the 700th Anniversary Stadium (Chiang Mai) in the final of the 49th edition of the King's Cup on Sunday.

The hosts, who have the best record in the competition which is organized by the Football Association of Thailand, defeated Lebanon 2-1 in the semi-finals on Thursday. Teerasil Dangda scored the winning goal in the 85th minute after Bassel Jradi scored the equalizer for Lebanon.

The visitors defeated India 5-4 on penalties after the two teams played out a 2-2 draw during regular time. Interestingly, both of their goals during regular time were scored from the penalty spot, with Ali Al-Hamadi and Aymen Hussein converting from the spot in the first and second half respectively.

The hosts are in the final for the first time since 2018, last winning it in 2017. The visitors are in the final for the first time, though Erbil SC played as Iran B in the 2007 final.

Thailand vs Iraq Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 16 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with nine wins. The hosts have just two wins against the visitors and five games have ended in draws.

They last met in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in 2017, with Iraq recording a 2-1 away win.

Six of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Interestingly, both of Thailand's wins against the visitors have come at home in friendlies in 2006 and 2008.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in their last four meetings against the hosts.

Thailand have won their last five home games, keeping three clean sheets in that period. The visitors are winless in four of their last five away games, failing to score in these games as well.

Thailand vs Iraq Prediction

Changsuek are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions and have enjoyed a five-game winning run at home. They have suffered just one defeat in their last six home meetings against the visitors and are expected to produce a solid performance.

The Lions of Mesopotamia have suffered defeats in two of their last three games, failing to score in these games as well. Their win in the semi-finals was also secured on penalties, which is a cause for concern.

Considering Thailand's home advantage and the visitors' struggles in their recent away games, we expect the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Thailand 2-1 Iraq

Thailand vs Iraq Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Thailand to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Teerasil Dangda to score or assist any time - Yes