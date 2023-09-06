Thailand vs Lebanon Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7, 2023

Thailand take on Lebanon at 700th Anniversary Stadium in the King's Cup on Thursday (September 7).

The 2023 King's Cup takes place in Thailand between September 7 and 10, with four participating teams: Thailand, India, Iraq and Lebanon. The four-nation tournament begins with the semi-finals. The hosts, who finished third in 2022, open their campaign against Lebanon, who won bronze in the 2009 edition.

Changsuek boast a record 15 titles in the competition, but their last success dates to 2017. Thailand are hoping to use the tournament to test run for the upcoming 2026 Fifa World Cup Qualification/ 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualification. They face China and Singapore or Guam in those qualifiers in November.

Lebanon (100), meanwhile, boast a slightly higher Fifa ranking than Thailaind (113), thanks to their impressive performance in the 2023 SAFF Championship. They reached the semifinals, losing to hosts India on penalties. Lebanon are yet to lose to Thailand in any competition, winning the sides’ only two clashes so far.

The Cedars will likely not be fazed by Thailand’s home advantage, as their last win over the hosts (2-5) also took place at the same venue. Lebanon are also preparing for the joint qualifiers for the 2026 Fifa World Cup and 2027 AFC Asian Cup. They will use the King's Cup to put their house in order.

Thailand vs Lebanon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thailand have scored five goals and conceded seven in their last five games.

The hosts have played nine games this year, winning four, drawing two and losing three.

Thailand, besides the 15 titles in the King’s Cup, have also won the AFF Championship seven times.

Lebanon have scored seven goals and conceded three in their last five games.

Thailand have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games, while Lebanon have won thrice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Thailand: W-D-L-L-W; Lebanon: L-W-W-W-L

Thailand vs Lebanon Prediction

Thailand captain Teerasil Dangda of Thai League club BG Pathum United, is expected to lead the national team’s attack battery in the tournament. He has scored five times for Thailand this year and remains their most influential player.

Lebanon, meanwhile, will be counting on all-time top scorer Hassan Maatouk (23 goals), who's also the team’s most-capped player (109). His pace, technical skills and experience would be an invaluable asset for Lebanon at the King’s Cup.

Thailand’s determination to reclaim the title and home advantage could give them an edge.

Prediction: Thailand 2-1 Lebanon

Thailand vs Lebanon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Thailand

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Thailand to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Lebanon to score - Yes