Thailand vs Malaysia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Thailand will be aiming to end their four-game winless run in Group G of the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup when they take on Malaysia on Tuesday.

Malaysia have lost their last three games across all competitions and will look to end this poor run of results. The game will be played at the Zabeel Stadium.

Thailand’s hopes of securing a place in the next round of World Cup qualifiers suffered another blow as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against the United Arab Emirates last time out.

Young forward Suphanat Mueanta could only grab a consolation goal as Caio Canedo, Fabio Lima and Mohammed Jumaa were all on target for the UAE.

Akira Nishino's men have now failed to taste victory in their last five games across all competitions. Their last win came back in October 2019, when they claimed a 2-1 win over the United Arab Emirates.

With nine points from seven games, Thailand are currently third in Group B, level on points with Tuesday’s opponents.

Malaysia, meanwhile, failed to end their poor run of results last time out as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Vietnam.

Guilherme restored parity after Nguyen Tien Linh gave Vietnam a first-half lead, but Que Ngoc Hai converted an 82nd-minute spot-kick to hand Vietnam a deserved win.

Malaysia have now suffered defeat in each of their last three outings across all competitions, scoring one goal and conceding eight.

Thailand vs Malaysia Head-To-Head

This will be the 111th meeting between the two nations. Malaysia have been the slightly better side, picking up 37 wins, while Thailand have claimed 35 wins. Meanwhile, the spoils have been shared on 34 different occasions.

Thailand Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-D-L

Malaysia Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-L

Thailand vs Malaysia Team News

Thailand

Thailand have a relatively long absentee list. Philip Roller, Chanathip Songkrasin, Theerathon Bunmathan, Teeraphol Yoryoei and Teerasil Dangda are all ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Philip Roller, Chanathip Songkrasin, Theerathon Bunmathan, Teeraphol Yoryoei, Teerasil Dangda

Suspended: None

Malaysia

Malaysia will be without the services of Chonburi FC man Junior Eldstal, who is sidelined with a back problem. Other than that, head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has a full strength squad at his disposal.

Injured: Junior Eldstal

Suspended: None

Thailand vs Malaysia Predicted XI

Thailand Predicted XI (4-4-2): Siwarak Tedsungoen; Naruebodin Weerawatnodom, Sasalak Haiprakhon, Worawut Namvech, Suphan Thongsong; Pathompol Charoenrattanpirom, Bordin Phala, Supachok Sarachat, Phitiwiat Sukjitthammakul; Suphanet Mueanta, Adisak Kraisorn

Malaysia (4-3-3): Khairulazhan Khalid; Syahmi Safari, Aidil Zafuan, Shahrul Saad, La'Vere Corbin-Ong; Brendan Gan, Azam Azih, Syamer Kutty; Safawi Rasid, Mohamadou Sumareh, Akhyar Rashid

Thailand vs Malaysia Prediction

Looking at past results in this fixture, we predict this will be another closely fought contest between the two sides. They head into this game with an evenly matched squad and will both be aiming to end their struggles.

However, they both have nothing to play for given their group position and we predict they will settle for a draw.

Prediction: Thailand 1-1 Malaysia

