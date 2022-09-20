Thailand vs Malaysia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 King's Cup

Thailand will host Malaysia at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai in the opening match of the King's Cup on Thursday. The competition will be held for the first time since 2019, as COVID-19-related issues put it on hold for the last two years.

The War Elephants have sealed their place in the 2023 Asia Cup, so this will be a chance for them to begin preparations for the same. Alexandre Polking's side were beaten 2-0 by Uzbekistan in their last outing and will hope to bounce back here.

Malaysia, who are also in next year's showpiece, will play their first King's Cup tournament since 1978, when they won their fourth title. Tajikistan and Trinidad and Tobago are the two others teams in the competition.

Thailand vs Malaysia Head-To-Head

Malaysia have won 42 of their previous 112 clashes with Thailand, losing on 35 occasions, the last of which came in December 2014.

Malaysia are five games unbeaten in this fixture, winning three.

Thailand Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Malaysia Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Thailand vs Malaysia Team News

Thailand

The War Elephants have called up 23 players for their King's Cup matches this month.

BG Pathum United midfielder Sarach Yooyen is injured, so Sumanya Purisai has been called up as replacement. Chatmongkol Rueangthanarot, Channarong Promsrikaew and Teerasak Poeiphimai are gunning for their first international caps.

Injured: Sumanya Purisai

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Malaysia

Manager Kim Pan Gon has named a 25-man squad for the cup, of which six players are uncapped. Defender Shahrul Saad has been dropped because of fitness issues.

Johor Darul Ta'zaim striker Safawi Rasid, who has scored 18 times in 42 games, will lead the line for Malaysia once more.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Sharul Saad

Thailand vs Malaysia Predicted XI

Thailand (4-2-3-1): Kittipong Phuthawchueak; Suphanan Bureerat, Jakkaphan Kaewprom, Pansa Hemviboon, Theerathon Bunmathan; Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul, Sumanya Purisai; Pathompol Charoenrattanapirom, Thitiphan Puangchan, Bordin Phala; Supachai Chaided

Malaysia (4-3-3): Syihan Hazmi; Matthew Davies, Dion Cools, Sharul Nazeem, La'Vere Corbin-Ong; Azam Azih, Nazmi Faiz, Syafiq Ahmad; Arif Aiman, Safawi Rasid, Faisal Halim

Thailand vs Malaysia Prediction

It's been a great year for both teams and given the attacking options in both camps, this will be an entertaining clash.

Thailand have the home advantage, but Malaysia, who haven't lost to them in almost eight years, could prevail.

Prediction: Thailand 1-2 Malaysia

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far