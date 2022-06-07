Thailand vs Maldives prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers

Thailand and Maldives lock horns at the Markaziy Stadium in Namangan, Uzbekistan on Wednesday for a clash in Group C of the 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers.

The Changsueks, who went out in the round of 16 of the competition last time out, recently saw their 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions end.

Bahrain beat them 2-1 in a friendly last Tuesday, with Hashim Isa scoring in stoppage time to complete a turnaround for the visitors.

The Maldives, ranked 156th in the world, have never played in the Asia Cup before, and face a tough path towards qualification with Uzbekistan also in the group.

The Red Snappers have only played once in 2022 thus far - a 2-0 friendly win over Bangladesh in March, but that's hardly any preparation for the month ahead.

Thailand vs Maldives Head-To-Head

Thailand have won all three of their previous clashes with the Maldives with an aggregate score of 19-0.

This will be their first encounter since a friendly game in February 2012.

Thailand Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-D

Maldives Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-D-L

Thailand vs Maldives Team News

Thailand

The Changsueks have called up 23 players for this month's triple-header in the qualifiers against the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan.

Veteran forward Teerasil Dangda, who has 113 caps and has scored 52 goals, is likely to feature again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Maldives

All-time top-scorer Ali Ashfaq, who's struck 57 goals from 88 games, will look to add to his incredible tally here with Ali Fasil complimenting him in the attack.

Ibrahim Waheed Hassan will be vital in terms of adding creativity from the midfield.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Thailand vs Maldives Predicted XI

Thailand (4-3-3): Siwarak Tedsungnoen; Tristan Do, Jakkapan Praisuwan, Tanaboon Kesarat, Peerapat Notchaiya; Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul, Sarach Yooyen, Thitiphan Puangchan; Pathompol Charoenrattanapirom, Teerasil Dangda, Adisak Kraisorn.

Maldives (4-3-3): Mohamed Faisal; Mohamed Umair, Ali Samooh, Ahmed Numaan, Haisham Hassan; Ibrahim Waheed Hassan, Hussain Nihan, Ibrahim Mahudhee; Ali Fasir, Ali Ashfaq, Naiz Hassan.

Thailand vs Maldives Prediction

Thailand are not a force to be reckoned with but their recent record holds them in good stead.

The Maldives will rely on their star man Ali Ashfaq for the goods but that alone won't be enough to win.

Thailand, ranked 45 places above the Red Snappers, should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Thailand 3-1 Maldives

