Thailand vs Myanmar Prediction and Betting Tips | December 11th 2022

Thailand host Myanmar at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani on Sunday for an international friendly as both teams prepare for the upcoming AFF Championship.

Drawn alongside the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia and Brunei in Group A, Thailand are looking to retain their position as ASEAN champions, having claimed a sixth honor in the competition in 2020.

Earlier this year, the War Elephants also qualified for the 2023 Asia Cup after progressing from their group in the third round.

They beat the Maldives and Sri Lanka in their first two games, which sealed their place in the Qatar finals, and rendered their loss to Uzbekistan on matchday three meaningless.

Myanmar, meanwhile, finished bottom of Group F of the 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers after losing all their matches, including a 4-0 thumping by Tajikistan and a 6-2 thrashing by Singapore.

The Chinthe will also be in action at the AFF Championship later this month, having been drawn alongside Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Laos in Group B.

Thailand vs Myanmar Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Thailand have never lost to Myanmar in their eight previous meetings, winning seven.

Thailand have won each of their last six clashes against Myanmar with an aggregate score of 19-1.

Myanmar haven't won any of their six games this year, losing five.

Thailand have only lost two of their 10 games this year, while winning on six occasions.

Thailand's last friendly match ended in a 2-1 loss to Bahrain while Myanmar were held to a 0-0 draw by Hong Kong.

Thailand play another friendly against Chinese Taipei before the AFF Championship while this is Myanmar's last one before the ASEAN tournament.

Thailand vs Myanmar Prediction

Thailand boast an impeccable record against Myanmar, having gone unbeaten in all their fixtures against the side so far, while winning each of their last six.

The War Elephants have also seen a fine run of form this year and with the AFF Championship on the horizon, will approach this game seriously too.

Myanmar, ranked 47 places below Thailand, lack quality in their ranks and could be set for another loss to their neighbors.

Prediction: Thailand 1-0 Myanmar

Thailand vs Myanmar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Thailand

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Get Morocco vs Spain Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup 2022

Poll : 0 votes