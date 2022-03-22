Thailand vs Nepal prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022 

Thailand and Nepal will square off in an international friendly at the Chonburi Stadium on Thursday.

The home side are coming of a 2-2 draw with Indonesia in the second leg of the AFF Suzuki Cup final in January. The draw saw them win the trophy 6-2 on aggregate.

Nepal, meanwhile, saw off Mauritius 1-0 victory in a friendly in February, thanks to Sujal Shrestha's tenth-minute strike.

Thursday's friendly is one of two warm-up games lined up for Thailand in this international window. They will also take on Suriname before resuming competitive action in the AFC Cup qualifiers in June.

Thailand vs Nepal Head-to-Head

Thailand have been victorious in each of their three previous meetings with Nepal. This will be their first clash since a friendly in May 2008 that ended in a 7-0 victory for the Thais.

Nepal have won their last two games, having failed to win their previous three. Thailand, meanwhile, are on an eight-game unbeaten run, winning six.

Thailand form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-W.

Nepal form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-L.

Thailand vs Nepal Team News

Thailand

Supachai Chaided was initially among the 27 players called up for the international friendly games against Nepal and Suriname but pulled out due to injury.

Injury: Supachai Chaided.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Nepal

Captain Kiran Chemjong headlines Nepal's 25-man squad to face Thailand on Thursday.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Thailand vs Nepal Predicted XIs

Thailand Predicted XI (4-3-3): Siwarak Tedsungnoen (GK); Theerathon Bunmathan, Tristan Do, Narubadin Weerawatnodom, Pansa Hemviboon; Tanaboon Kesarat, Thitiphan Puangchan, Ekanit Panya; Worachit Kanitsribampen, Adisak Kraisorn, Suphanat Mueanta.

Nepal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kiran Chemjong (GK); Rohit Chand, Ananta Tamang, Suman Aryal, Dinesh Rajbanshi; Jagjit Shrestha, Tej Tamang, Santosh Tamang; Anjan Bista, Suman Lama, Aashish Lama.

Thailand vs Nepal Prediction

Thailand are expected to emerge triumphant, and they are also in much better form at the moment than Nepal.

The one-sided nature of previous games played between the two teams highlights the gulf in quality. Nepal are likely to sit back and try to catch their hosts on the break, but Thailand should secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Thailand 3-0 Nepal.

