Thailand vs Singapore Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th June 2024

Thailand host Singapore at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on Tuesday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, looking to slip inside the top two standings and reach the next round. With five points in five games, the War Elephants are currently in third position in Group C and need to win on the final day to keep their progression hopes alive.

However, that alone may not be enough, as they need China to lose against South Korea as well.

However, their form doesn't hold them in good stead, as Masatada Ishii's side haven't won in six games, drawing four times and losing twice. This includes a 1-1 stalemate with China on Wednesday, wherein Supachok Sarachat put Thailand 1-0 up 20 minutes into the game before Zhang Yuning equalized for Dragon's Team in the 79th minute.

Ranked 155th in the world, Singapore have suffered heavy losses in the qualifiers lately. China crushed them 4-1 back in March while South Korea dealt them an even bigger loss of 7-0 earlier this week.

After five games, the Lions remained winless in the second round of the qualifiers and with just one point in the bag. Although their progress to the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifying is confirmed, Tsutomu Ogura's side saw their wait for a first World Cup appearance continue following such a terrible run.

Thailand vs Singapore Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 65 clashes between the sides in the past, with Thailand winning on more than 50% of the occasions (39).

Singapore's last win over Thailand came in December 2012, with the Lions ensuring a 3-1 victory in the AFF Championship that year.

Thailand have won their last seven games in the fixture, keeping a clean sheet in five of them.

The War Elephants are winless in their last six official games, drawing four times and losing twice, whereas the Lions haven't won in their last five matches, losing four.

Singapore have conceded 21 goals in five qualifying games of the round. Only Myanmar (24) and Pakistan (23) have shipped in more goals.

Thailand are ranked 101st in the world, while the Lions are 54 places below them.

Thailand vs Singapore Prediction

Neither side are on a good run of form right now, but Thailand look stronger on paper. The War Elephants are capable of beating the toothless Lions, who've been hammered multiple times in these qualifiers.

Prediction: Thailand 2-0 Singapore

Thailand vs Singapore Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Thailand to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No