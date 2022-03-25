Thailand vs Suriname prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022 

Thailand and Suriname will square off at the Leo Stadium in an international friendly on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game off a 2-0 victory over Nepal in a friendly on Thursday. Late goals from Philip Roller and Chaowat Weerchart helped the Thais secure a win.

Suriname, meanwhile, have not been in action since securing a 2-1 win over Guyana in a friendly last month. Jamilhio Rigters scored a brace before Trayon Bobb scored a late consolation for Guyana.

Sunday's clash will be Thailand's final warm-up game before they begin their quest to qualify for the Asia Cup in June.

Thailand vs Suriname Head-to-Head

This will be the first meeting between the two teams as they seek to keep their fine recent run going.

Thailand are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run, with eight of those games coming in the AFF Suzuki Cup. They won six and drew two matches in the competition to win their sixth Southeast Asian title.

Suriname have rebounded from losing three consecutive matches to win three matches on the bounce.

Thailand form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-W.

Suriname form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L.

Thailand vs Suriname Team News

Thailand

Supachai Chaided was initially among the 27 players called up for the international friendly games against Nepal and Suriname but pulled out due to injury.

Injury: Supachai Chaided.

Doubtful: None.

Unavailable: None.

Suspension: None.

Suriname

Coach Stanley Menzo has called up 23 players for the friendly against Thailand. There are no known injuriy or suspension concerns for A-Selektie to worry about.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Thailand vs Suriname Predicted XIs

Thailand (4-2-3-1): Patiwat Khammal (GK); Kevin Deeromram, Pansa Hemviboon, Chalermsak Aukkee, Tristan Do; Tanaboon Keserat, Chaowat Weerachart; Pathompol Charoenattanapirom, Worachit Kanitsribampen, Picha Autra; Adisak Kraisom.

Suriname (4-3-3): Warner Hahn (GK); Anduelo Amoeferie, Ryan Donk, Dion Malone, Kelvin Leerdam; Sergino Eduard, Dimitrie Apai, Diego Biseswar; Gleofilo Vlijter, Florian Jozefzoon, Sheraldo Becker.

Thailand vs Suriname Prediction

Thailand will start as the marginal favourites. Their recent positive run could propel them to victory on the night.

Home advantage also gives them an edge, although Suriname's three-game winning run means they could be a tough nut to crack. Nevertheless, the hosts are expected to eke out a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Thailand 2-1 Suriname.

