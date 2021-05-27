Thailand vs Tajikistan prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021 

Thailand will tackle Tajikistan at the Khalid Bin Mohammed Stadium in the UAE on Saturday in an international friendly fixture.

The two sides will use the game as a test-run before resuming action in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers next week.

Thailand come into this game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Oman in a friendly played on Tuesday. Abdulaziz Al-Muqbali scored the game-winning goal in the 43rd minute. Tajikistan played out a surprise goalless draw with Iraq a day earlier.

A positive result here would go a long way in boosting confidence in the two camps ahead of their return to competitive action. Thailand currently sit in third place in Group G of the AFC section of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. They host bottom-placed Indonesia next Thursday.

Tajikistan sit just behind Japan in Group F and will trade tackles with the Blue Samurai in two weeks.

СБОРНАЯ ТАДЖИКИСТАНА НАЧАЛА ПОДГОТОВКУ К ТОВАРИЩЕСКОМУ МАТЧУ ПРОТИВ ТАИЛАНДА

Национальная сборная Таджикистана приступила к сбору в Дубае. В рамках данного сбора наша национальная команда 29 мая в Шардже проведет товарищеский матч со сборной Таиланда.https://t.co/CM4g8UyDbU pic.twitter.com/Ehx22xA2oh — Tajikistan Football (@fft_official) May 26, 2021

Thailand vs Tajikistan Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on two occasions in the past and they each have one victory apiece.

Their previous meetings came in Group A of the 2004 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers when they each recorded 1-0 victories away from home.

Tajikistan are on a three-game unbeaten run in all competitions and will be buoyed by their surprise draw against Iraq. Thailand are winless in three games on the bounce.

Thailand form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-W

Tajikistan form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-D

Thailand vs Tajikistan Team News

Thailand

Coach Akira Nishino called up 43 players for the latest round of international fixtures, with 40 players plying their trade domestically.

Yokohama F. Marinos defender Theerathon Bunmathan, alongside Teeraphol Yoryoei and Teerasil Dangda, all withdrew from the squad, while defender Philip Roller and star midfielder Chanatip Songkrasin are out injured.

Injured: Philip Roller, Chanatip Songkrasin

Withdrew: Theerathon Bunmathan, Teeraphol Yoryoei, Teerasil Dangda

Tajikistan

Tajikistan called up 25 players for the friendlies against Iraq and Thailand and the list is headlined by record goalscorer and Istiktol forward Manuchekhr Dzhalilov.

Injuries: none

Suspension: none

Thailand vs Tajikistan Predicted XI

Thailand Predicted XI (4-4-2): Siwarak Tedsungoen (GK); Naruebodin Weerawatnodom, Sasalak Haiprakhon, Worawut Namvech, Suphan Thongsong; Pathompol Charoenrattanpirom, Bordin Phala, Supachok Sarachat, Phitiwiat Sukjitthammakul; Suphanet Mueanta, Adisak Kraisorn

КОМПАНИЯ «ФОРМУЛА-55» СТАЛА ТИТУЛЬНЫМ СПОНСОРОМ ПРОФЕССИОНАЛЬНОЙ ФУТЗАЛЬНОЙ ЛИГИ ТАДЖИКИСТАНА

Компания «Формула-55» и Футзальная лига Таджикистана заключили соглашение, согласно которому компания стала титульным спонсором профессиональной футзальной лиги.https://t.co/Ne8MuAowyB pic.twitter.com/3fQ908Lxqk — Tajikistan Football (@fft_official) May 26, 2021

Tajikistan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rustam Yatimov (GK); Davron Ergashev, Vahdat Hanonov, Tabrezi Davlatmir, Zoir Juraboev; Komron Tursunov, Abdulmumin Tursunov, Ehson Panjshanbe; Rustam Soirov, Manuchekhr Dzhalilov, Shahrom Samiyev

Thailand vs Tajikistan Prediction

The two sides are of almost equal strength and the absence of home advantage means that they will each fancy their chances of nicking this one.

Both teams lack firepower in attack, which suggests that this could be a relatively cagey affair. We are predicting a share of the spoils with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Thailand 1-1 Tajikistan