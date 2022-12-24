Thailand vs The Philippines Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th December 2022

Thailand host the Philippines at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani on Monday at the AFF Championship, looking to build on their fantastic start to the campaign.

The War Elephants thrashed Brunei 5-0 on Tuesday, with Bordin Phala, Teerasil Dangda, an own goal from Awangku Yura and a stoppage-time brace from Peeradon Chamratsamee combining for their second biggest win of the calendar year.

The Philippines, meanwhile, recovered from their 3-2 opening day loss to Cambodia to hammer Brunei 5-1 in their second game and get their campaign up and running.

AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup



Here's how things look in Group after Match Day 2!



🤨 Who do you think will the group?



#AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022 | #BeTheGameChanger 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦Here's how things look in Groupafter Match Day 2!🤨 Who do you think willthe group? ↕️ 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦👀 Here's how things look in Group 🅰️ after Match Day 2!🤨 Who do you think will 🔝 the group?#AFFMitsubishiElectricCup2022 | #BeTheGameChanger https://t.co/QnBoNTdHDs

Kenshiro Daniels, Sandro Reyes, Jesus Melliza and Jens Rasmussen combined to put the Street Dogs 4-0 up by the 51st minute before Muhammad Ramlli pulled one back for the hapless Hornets. Rasmussen then scored a fifth in the 88th minute to gloss over the scoreline.

With three points in the bag, Josep Ferré's side are second in Group A to Thailand, who have a better goal difference.

Thailand vs The Philippines Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Thailand have won 16 of their previous 21 clashes with the Philippines, losing three

All three of Thailand's defeats to the Philippines came in their first three encounters in the early 1970s

Since then, the War Elephants have held a 17-game unbeaten run against the Street Dogs

Thailand and the Philippines have met 10 times in the AFF Championship, with the War Elephants winning eight

Thailand have kept only two clean sheets in their last five games - 6-0 vs Myanmar and 5-0 vs Brunei, while the Philippines have none

Thailand have won eight of their 13 games in the calendar year, while the Philippines have won three in nine

Thailand vs The Philippines Prediction

Thailand have had a good calendar year in 2022 and their dominant performance against Brunei was a testament to the same.

The War Elephants will be motivated to perform in a similar vein on Monday, although the Philippines are flying high after their resounding victory over the Hornets.

Neither team would be willing to lose the momentum by losing the game and could hence play out a draw here.

Prediction: Thailand 1-1 The Philippines

Thailand vs The Philippines Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

