Thailand vs Turkmenistan prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

Thailand will host Turkmenistan at the Sisaket Province Stadium in Sisaket on Friday in an international friendly.

The War Elephants are unbeaten in their last ten games since a 1-0 loss to Malaysia in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. That includes victories in their friendlies in 2022 against Nepal (2-0) and Suriname (1-0).

Alexandre Polking's side will play two friendlies this month as part of their preparations for next month's triple 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers. Thailand have been drawn alongside Maldives, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan in Group C.

Meanwhile, this will be Turkmenistan's first international outing since a 3-2 victory over Lebanon in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers in June. The Greens will also be in action next month against Malaysia, Bangladesh and Bahrain in Group E. They'll will use this match as an opportunity to blow away some of the cobwebs.

Thailand vs Turkmenistan Head-To-Head

Thailand and Turkmenistan have clashed just once - an international friendly in November 1998 that ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Thailand Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-D.

Turkmenistan Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D.

Thailand vs Turkmenistan Team News

Thailand

Coach Alexandre Polking has called up a 28-man squad for this month's double-header against Turkmenistan and Bahrain. Teerasil Dangda, Thailand's third all-time top-scorer with 51 goals, could lead the line for them once again.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Turkmenistan

Said Seyidow has called up 23 players for the friendly against Thailand. Captain Arslanmyrat Amanow (13 goals) will have another chance to edge closer to Wladimir Bayramow's all-time record of 16 goals.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Thailand vs Turkmenistan Predicted XIs

Thailand (4-2-3-1): Kawin Thamsatchanan; Theerathon Bunmathan, Kritsada Kaman, Pansa Hemviboon, Sasalak Haiprakhon; Weerathep Pomphan, Thitiphan Puangchan; Ekanit Panya, Supachok Sarachat, Bordin Phala; Teerasil Dangda.

Turkmenistan (3-5-2): Rasul Chariyev; Zafar Babazhanov, Guychmyrat Annagulyyev, Batyrov Gurbangeldi; Furkat Tursunov, Velmyrat Ballakov, Akhmet Ataev, Ilya Tamurkin, Berdimurad Rezhebov; Rakhman Muratberdyev, Arslanmurad Amanov.

Thailand vs Turkmenistan Prediction

Both teams could play experimental lineups for the fear of injuries ahead of next month's triple-header.

Thailand have home advantage here and boast a good record in their last few games too. Turkmenistan, meanwhile, have lost just once in their last five games but haven't played in nearly a year. Their lack of game time could see them lose narrowly here.

Prediction: Thailand 1-0 Turkmenistan.

